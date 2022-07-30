STARKVILLE — Mississippi State was 3-1 in nonconference play in 2021, highlighted by a 24-10 win over N.C. State and low-pointed by a disappointing loss to Memphis.
The Bulldogs will face a similar mix of nonconference opponents this season, including power five foe Arizona and those pesky Memphis Tigers.
Theo Derosa takes a look at the complete 2022 non-SEC slate:
Sept. 3 vs. Memphis
Mississippi State’s first opponent of 2022 is the team that dealt the Bulldogs their most perplexing loss of the 2021 season.
Mississippi State had won 12 straight games against Memphis, dating back to 1994. But the 2021 contest at the Liberty Bowl snapped that impressive streak.
MSU, though, hasn’t lost back-to-back games to Memphis since 1983 and 1984.
Thanks to the magic of home-and-home scheduling, Mike Leach's program has a chance to make up for last season's disheartening defeat.
The Bulldogs host Memphis at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Sept. 10 at Arizona
On paper, Mississippi State’s only nonconference matchup against a Power Five team doesn’t seem too bad.
Arizona went just 1-11 last season and appears slated to be one of the weaker teams in FBS football yet again.
But a lot can happen in the desert, particularly in a night game set to mess with the Bulldogs’ circadian rhythms.
MSU will be expected to take care of business in Tucson, but Mike Leach teams are known to lose games they shouldn’t. Add in the setting and the start time, and the recipe is there for a potential ugly upset; it’ll be up to the Bulldogs to prove they’re better than that.
Mississippi State will face Arizona at 10 p.m. Central on Sept. 10 at Arizona Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.
It will be the first ever football meeting between the two athletic programs.
Sept. 24 vs. Bowling Green
After back-to-back road games at Arizona and LSU, Mississippi State will get about as much of a break as the Bulldogs can get.
No, MSU won’t have a bye week, but facing Bowling Green at home is just about the next-best thing.
The Bulldogs will take on one of the worst teams in FBS with a prime chance to relax in the first of three home games. And Bowling Green is neither Texas A&M nor Arkansas: The Falcons’ four wins last season were their most since 2016.
Mississippi State will certainly hope for a more comfortable win than its one-point margin of victory against Bowling Green back in 2013. But that was a 10-win Falcons team. This one isn’t.
Mississippi State will face Bowling Green on Sept. 24 at Davis Wade Stadium.
Nov. 19 vs. East Tennessee State
Bulldogs, beware: Just last year, East Tennessee State took down a Southeastern Conference program.
Yes, Vanderbilt counts in that category. Technically.
The Buccaneers opened the 2021 campaign with a somewhat surprising 23-3 takedown of the Commodores in Nashville, and it wasn’t really a fluke. ETSU went on to an 11-win season, going 7-1 in league play and reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Of course, the Southern Conference and the Southeastern Conference are separated by a lot more than those four letters.
And Mississippi State isn’t Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs will be hard pressed not to at least think about the following week’s rivalry game at Ole Miss, but they should handle the season’s lone FCS foe.
Mississippi State hosts East Tennessee State on Nov. 19.
