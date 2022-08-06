STARKVILLE — Mississippi State finished an even 4-4 in league play during the 2021 season. As it is year-in and year-out, the Bulldogs' SEC slate is full of difficult matchups this season, including road games at LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss.
Theo Derosa breaks down the complete conference slate:
Sept. 17 at LSU
Mississippi State will not only begin Southeastern Conference play a week earlier than usual.
The Bulldogs will have to do it in some of the unfriendliest confines in the league — if not the entire sport.
MSU opens SEC play with a road game in “Death Valley,” home to LSU. The Bulldogs have won there before — upsetting the Tigers to start the 2020 season, for instance — but it’s never an easy task.
After a second-half surge powered LSU to a win in last year’s SEC opener in Starkville, MSU will be looking to set itself on the right foot in the conference standings.
But a new-look Tigers team led by former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will stand in the way.
Mississippi State will play LSU at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Oct. 1 vs. Texas A&M
There’s probably a pretty good chance Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wants a piece of Alabama’s Nick Saban.
Fisher will get it, too, when the Aggies and Crimson Tide battle Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa.
So maybe Mississippi State fans are hoping Fisher will be a little distracted the prior week when A&M takes a trip to Starkville.
Of course, no such distraction was necessary when the Bulldogs visited College Station last October. MSU knocked off the Aggies, 26-22, for its first conference win.
If things break right against LSU and the Bulldogs can handle their business elsewhere, they could be 4-0 heading into this game.
If so, it could just be extra motivation for an Aggies team that hasn’t forgotten 2021.
Mississippi State welcomes Texas A&M to Starkville on Oct. 1.
Oct. 8 vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State was approximately one kicker — or maybe two — away from taking down Arkansas last season in Fayetteville.
The Bulldogs believe they’ve found a suitable replacement. But will it be enough this time?
MSU will have to test its offseason improvements against an Arkansas team clearly on the upswing. Just two years removed from a 2-10 campaign, the Razorbacks won nine games in their second season under Sam Pittman.
But the two teams seemed evenly matched last November, and this time, home-field advantage belongs to the Bulldogs. That could be enough to swing things.
A reliable kicker could help, too.
Mississippi State hosts Arkansas on Oct. 8 at Davis Wade Stadium.
Oct. 15 at Kentucky
Last Oct. 30 in Starkville, Mississippi State put together its most impressive performance of the 2021 season, taking down No. 12 Kentucky by two touchdowns.
Maybe it’ll be enough to wash off the stink of an ugly 24-2 loss the season prior.
MSU managed only a safety in its last trip to Lexington, and another visit to Kroger Field awaits the Bulldogs midway through Southeastern Conference play.
If things play out as they did in 2021, Mississippi State will have no issues. The Bulldogs made Kentucky quarterback Will Levis uncomfortable and shut down Chris Rodriguez Jr. and the UK running game.
But MSU will need its offense to make the trip to Lexington this time around.
Mississippi State will travel to face Kentucky on Oct. 15.
Oct. 22 at Alabama
If Mississippi State was going to beat Alabama for the first time in more than a decade, the two teams’ 2021 matchup seemed like a good time to do it.
MSU took on a (supposedly) reeling Crimson Tide team coming off a loss to Texas A&M. The Bulldogs were fresh off a bye week, and they were hosting the game at Davis Wade Stadium.
It didn’t matter.
Alabama crushed Mississippi State 49-9, and the Bulldogs must contend with less favorable circumstances this time around.
In 2022, the Tide will host, although they won’t be coming off a bye. But the return of quarterback Bryce Young, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and more will keep Alabama toward the top of the rankings and make MSU’s mountain to climb considerably taller.
Mississippi State will face Alabama on Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Nov. 5 vs. Auburn
A 28-3 score doesn’t mean a football game is over. Just ask the Atlanta Falcons.
Or check in with Auburn, who blew that exact same lead last November at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Mississippi State erased the 25-point deficit and didn’t stop there, scoring 40 unanswered points en route to a 43-34 win that booked the Bulldogs a bowl berth.
It’s hard to imagine Auburn coming to Starkville in 2022 without that game on its mind. The Tigers fell off in their first season under Bryan Harsin, and there nearly wasn’t a second, but Auburn always has enough talent to get by.
Of course, a Bulldogs team fresh off a much-needed bye week after a trip to Tuscaloosa could handle the Tigers — no comeback required.
Mississippi State will take on Auburn on Nov. 5 in Starkville.
Nov. 12 vs. Georgia
It was always going to happen, but 2022 has turned out to be the season where the Southeastern Conference’s rotating schedule dealt Mississippi State a poor hand.
MSU traded in SEC East doormat Vanderbilt and got back Georgia, the cream of the crop in the division — and, in 2021, all of college football.
The lopsided exchange has made MSU’s schedule one of the toughest in the country, and the fact that Mike Leach’s team will be hosting the defending national champions rather than visiting them is little consolation.
What could help MSU sleep easier at night, though, is the fact that five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of April’s NFL draft.
But with quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers and others returning, UGA could have enough to keep MSU in check.
Mississippi State will welcome Georgia to Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 12.
Nov. 24 at Ole Miss
Mississippi State might still be thinking about the dropped passes and missed opportunities that swung the 2021 Egg Bowl in favor of Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs’ early momentum fizzled out in a 31-21 loss as the Rebels maintained their hold on the Golden Egg Trophy. MSU hasn’t won it since Mike Leach was hired.
And with an NFL draft exodus in Oxford, the Bulldogs seem to stand a decent chance in 2022.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral? He’s a Carolina Panther. Offensive line-wrecking defensive end Sam Williams? A Dallas Cowboy. Running back Snoop Conner and three Ole Miss linebackers were also drafted.
Coach Lane Kiffin made amends in the transfer portal, but the Rebels’ losses seem significant compared to those of their in-state counterparts.
MSU will have to depend on its returning talent to get a sorely needed Egg Bowl win in Oxford.
Mississippi State will end the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
