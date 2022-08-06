Alabama Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, confer prior to their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State finished an even 4-4 in league play during the 2021 season. As it is year-in and year-out, the Bulldogs' SEC slate is full of difficult matchups this season, including road games at LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Theo DeRosa covers Mississippi State sports. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa.

