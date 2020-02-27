STARKVILLE – After the Starkville Super Regional last summer, Mississippi State players started making their semi-regular pilgrimage to the College World Series.
Bryce Brock, however, was not among them.
The pitcher/ outfielder appeared in 11 games as a freshman for the Bulldogs in 2019 but did not travel with the team to Omaha, Nebraska. Instead, Brock was bound for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League to get a head start on his summer assignment so he could improve and have a bigger impact in 2020.
“It was super tough because I’m a competitor and obviously you want to be with your team and the guys you’ve played with all year,” Brock said. “It was very tough but I was obviously rooting them on there from Amsterdam.”
Brock made sure to tune in each time his teammates took the field at TD Ameritrade Park. He vividly recalls watching those games with his host family in New York while munching on a bowl of Lucky Charms.
Although the situation was less than ideal, it was a necessary sacrifice for Brock. He had the chance to play everyday for the Amsterdam Mohawks and hit .375 while also posting a 3-0 record on the mound with 31 strikeouts in 22 innings of work.
“It helped a ton,” Brock said. “It’s a nice, refreshing sense of just getting to play baseball because that’s all you have to do. You don’t have to worry about school and there’s not a whole lot of practice because you’re playing all the time.”
When Brock returned to Starkville, he met with the MSU coaching staff to discuss his future. As a freshman, the southpaw pitched in seven games but posted a team-high 7.56 earned run average. He also played the field in four games and went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI.
“I was okay at both but not really anything great at either one,” Brock said. “So I finally sat down and got real with the coaches. I wanted to focus on one (position) and be really, really good at one so I can help this team out. I wanted to go all in on that one.”
The two sides mutually agreed for Brock to focus all of his attention and effort on being an outfielder. With the Diamond Dogs looking for a new left fielder, it seemed like a perfect opportunity for more playing time.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Hernando has already played in five of the first eight games this year including his first career start on Feb. 15 against Wright State.
“Everyday I’m just trying to compete and prove that I can be that guy out there,” Brock said.
Although giving up on pitching was a difficult decision, Brock admitted how hard it was to get hitters out at the college level. He logged 8 1/3 innings last year giving up 16 hits and seven earned runs while striking out 12 and walking six.
“It was very difficult compared to high school baseball where it was easier to come in and get guys out,” Brock said. “One through nine, all these guys were the best hitters at their high school. In high school you could get around pitching to some of the bigger hitters but here, everybody is a stud.”
Brock was much more than just a two-way baseball star at Lewisburg High School. He was an all-region quarterback on the football team and also lettered two seasons in basketball all while still maintaining a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom.
“I miss those sports at times,” Brock said. “I miss Friday nights but I don’t miss coming out and playing West Point and running for my life. I miss basketball too although I didn’t play it as long as I played football. I loved doing it all.”