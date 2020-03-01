STARKVILLE – Matt Brock has a dual role on Mike Leach’s coaching staff at Mississippi State.
Brock will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator as well as an outside linebackers coach.
But this is far from the first time he’s held both of those positions. In fact, Brock has been juggling those roles for the past four seasons with two-year stints at both Bowling Green and Washington State before his arrival at MSU.
What is new for the 31-year old is the defense the Bulldogs will be running this fall. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is installing a 3-3-5 scheme with both men instructing the linebackers.
“That’s something that we’re still working on because there’s such a difference from being a four down team like they were in the past and going into Zach’s system,” Brock said.
The sam linebacker in this scheme is more of a hybrid position with a mix of defensive end and outside linebacker responsibilities. Brock believes that player should be between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 and weigh in the 215-240 pound range.
“They’re going to have to be pretty versatile,” Brock said. “The sam is going to have to be on the line of scrimmage and then he’s also going to have to be walked off the ball. There seems to be enough flexibility in this system that we can hide those guys if we need to if they’re lacking in an area.”
With Leach’s pass-first, air raid offensive philosophy, there is a misconception that the defense will be on the field quite a bit during games. Brock has coached under Leach the last two seasons and feels that idea is a bit exaggerated.
“People believe that just because the ball is in the air, you’re going to play more plays on defense,” Brock said. “That may be the case or that may not be the case. It’s all about whether they’re maintaining possession and scoring points. That’s what it comes down to. Coach Leach and the offense here, it’s not like they’re working at a breakneck pace to where it’s a three-and-out and they’ve only taken 15 seconds off the clock.”
Special teams were an all-around mess for MSU in 2019 and something Brock hopes to remedy quickly. His kicker for the Cougars, Blake Mazza, led the Pac-12 in field goal percentage making 20 of 21 kicks.
Brock also coached punt return and kickoff return units that averaged 16.2 and 19.5 yards respectively, good enough for second in the Pac-12.
“You’ve got to put specialists in position and recruit specialists to be successful,” Brock said.
Brock plans to scour the roster this spring in search of the best athletes to play on his special teams units.
“You’ve got to create buying in within the entire roster,” Brock said. “You’ve got to get your best players to set an example by the way they play and the effort they play with first and hopefully some vocal leadership will stem from that first. It’s all about effort, enthusiasm, excitement and toughness.”