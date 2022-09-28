Mississippi State was expected to build on its defensive success from last season.
In 2021, the Bulldogs finished No. 31 in total defense although just No. 62 in scoring defense. MSU returned nearly every defensive starter, except for cornerback Martin Emerson; linebacker Aaron Brule transferred to Michigan State.
And through the first four games of 2022, the Bulldogs’ defense has been strong.
Mississippi State is tied for 33rd nationally among 131 FBS teams in yards allowed per game at 319.25. The Bulldogs rank 37th in yards per play (4.93) and are tied for 50th in scoring defense at 21.3 points per game.
Of course, those stats could change as the quality of teams MSU plays increases from here on out.
So far, the Bulldogs have played one good offense — LSU, which ranks No. 22 in total offense — two average ones (No. 61 Arizona and No. 63 Memphis) and No. 113 Bowling Green.
MSU’s remaining schedule includes, in terms of total offense, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 26 Arkansas. Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M all rank No. 88 or lower.
Bulldogs limiting huge plays
Big plays bit Mississippi State’s defense at times last season.
The Bulldogs allowed 10 plays of 50 or more yards in 2021, tied for 107th-best in the country. Only 10 teams gave up more.
Through the first four games, MSU has only allowed one 50-yard play — a late touchdown run by Memphis’ Jeyvon Ducker from midfield in the Sept. 3 season opener.
More than half the teams in the country have given up more than one play of 50 or more yards. Mississippi State is one of 59 FBS teams that haven’t given up any plays over 60 yards.
“We could be a lot better, but we’re off to a decent start, I think,” coach Mike Leach said.
Where the Bulldogs succeeded last season was in limiting plays of 10 or more yards, in which they tied for 18th. This season, MSU has tied for 38th in that category.
The Bulldogs remain consistent in a tie for 39th in two more statistics: plays of 20-plus yards allowed and plays of 30-plus yards allowed.
Return game taking off
Mississippi State’s kick return game continues to excel.
The Bulldogs are near the top nationally in both long kickoff returns and long punt returns.
MSU is tied for fourth nationally in kickoff returns of 30 or more yards with four. The Bulldogs are also tied for fourth with three punt returns of 20-plus yards. (Alabama has nine, five more than second-place Baylor and Southern Miss.)
“I think we’re improving,” Leach said of Mississippi State’s return game. “I think we’re getting better. I think we’ve done a pretty good job blocking it. For the most part, we’ve just got to be disciplined and on our blocks, things like that.”
Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 201 return yards on just six kickoff returns for MSU — despite having an 88-yard return at LSU called back on a penalty. The Bulldogs sit at fifth nationwide in kick return average yards at 31.71.
In the punt return game, freshman Zavion Thomas has been explosive. Thomas has racked up 84 yards on six punt returns.
“I think those two guys are explosive,” Leach said of Griffin and Thomas. “I also think they’re kind of emerging and getting better and better.”
MSU is 40th in FBS with an average of 9.78 return yards per punt.
