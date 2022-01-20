STARKVILLE – Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was expected by many to be a name considered in the coaching carousel following the 2021 season, particularly after he garnered interest by schools such as LSU the year prior.
But as the smoke settles on the coaching moves and spring football approaches, it appears as though Arnett will be back for a third season coaching under Mike Leach.
MSU’s defense made strides in 2021 with a better understanding of Arnett’s system, but with some key losses to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, some questions linger.
Here’s a look at what the Bulldogs’ defense could look like this fall:
Defensive line
Any questions about how good this unit was for Mississippi State were answered in the Liberty Bowl loss. MSU was depleted up front, and its top-10 rushing defense looked like a Pop Warner team trying to slow down Texas Tech.
Inside, guys such as Jaden Crumedy, Cameron Young and Nathan Pickering clogged things up. On the outside, Randy Charlton impressed in his first season over from UCF. It appears all these pieces will be back.
The excitement up front comes from Jordan Davis: a junior college transfer who joined MSU in 2020 but missed last season due to a torn ACL suffered in a fall camp scrimmage.
If Davis can add pressure in the backfield and return to 100 percent, Mississippi State shouldn’t have many issues up front.
Linebacker
Aaron Brule’s transfer to Michigan State leaves Mississippi State with some depth concerns but doesn’t hurt what Arnett’s unit will have in its starting lineup.
The emergence of Jett Johnson alongside Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat leaves Mississippi State with plenty coming back next season. Johnson (87) and Waston (84) led MSU in tackles.
Wheat led the team in tackles for loss with 10.5.
Some of the success at linebacker could be credited to the opportunities MSU had to rest guys with Brule as another option to take the field.
That’s where someone among MSU's young group in DeShawn Page, J.P. Purvis, John Lewis and Ty Cooper will be pushed to step up.
Defensive back
Martin Emerson is headed to the NFL, and Mississippi State has done about as much as it can to find who will replace him and play alongside Emmanuel Forbes.
DeCarlos Nicholson came first as the No. 2 junior college prospect signed with Mississippi State on Dec. 15.
Alabama transfer corner Marcus Banks committed to Mississippi State five days later, and West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews followed about three weeks after.
That trio goes alongside Decamerion Richardson, who was the third option behind Emerson and Forbes and started the Liberty Bowl following Emerson’s departure.
Behind the corners is where MSU will need some improvement through experience. Collin Duncan and Jalen Green handled most of the snaps with Shawn Preston Jr. serving as a frequent option off the bench. However, the secondary allowed too many breakdowns early in the season.
It improved as the season progressed and will need to maintain that trajectory heading into 2022.
Special teams
Well, Lideatrick Griffin will be back to return kicks.
Now let’s get to the ugly part.
Mississippi State’s kicking was atrocious. MSU’s tendency to let a game slip away due to an opponent punt return or a bone-headed special teams penalty was alarming.
Massimo Biscardi signed with State after hitting 46-of-57 field goals in four sesons at Coastal Carolina. Gabriel Plascencia committed to MSU as a five-star junior college prospect.
Ben Raydon was the latest kicking commitment, announcing his decision to join Mississippi State on Wednesday after making 8 of 14 kicks at Northern Colorado last season.