STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s offensive personnel has stayed together better than many football programs nationally.
Besides the departures of left tackle Charles Cross, wide receivers Makai Polk and Malik Heath and inside receivers coach Dave Nichol, Mississippi State has held much of its core together.
The core in the Air Raid offense starts with coach Mike Leach and quarterback Will Rogers.
With those two back for a third season together, the expectations for MSU’s offense are high and consistency is at the center of it.
Here’s a look at what the 2022 Mississippi State offense should look like:
Quarterback
Rogers statistically set the standard at quarterback for Mississippi State last season. He broke single-season program records in passing yards (4,739), touchdowns (36) and completions (505).
Rogers took significant strides in his first full season as a starter in the SEC. His freshman season, despite starting just six games, featured three multi-interception games.
That happened just twice (vs Alabama, at Vanderbilt) in 13 starts last year.
His ability to check plays at the line gained praise from Leach as the head coach and quarterback continue to learn to play with each other.
Rogers has set a high bar for himself next season, but progression doesn’t naturally come with experience.
Quarterbacks such as Jalen Hurts at Alabama or Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma struggled in their third seasons and were replaced by younger talent. If Rogers regress in the fall, the shadow of four-star quarterback Sawyer Robertson as a sophomore will loom.
Running back
It’s surprising Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson are still at Mississippi State considering the trends around college football. If you’re splitting reps in the SEC, why not transfer and become the go-to back elsewhere?
But Marks and Johnson have shown an ability to work together in providing Leach a chance at always having a fresh back alongside Rogers.
Both receivers made strides in the passing game. Marks was No. 19 in the nation (top among running backs) with 83 receptions. Dillon Johnson’s 65 catches put him at No. 55.
The Air Raid offense was still among the most pass-heavy in the nation, but Year 2 featured more opportunity in the run game. Mississippi State ran for 44 yards per game in Leach’s first season and upped that number to 63 yards in 2021.
Wide receiver
Heath and Polk leaving provides a hole at outside receiver for coach Steve Spurrier Jr. However, a mixture of young talent with talent from the transfer portal provides potential for the receiver unit to be just fine.
Freshman Rara Thomas jumped Heath in the depth chart in early November. An injury kept Thomas out of the final two regular-season games, but he returned and scored a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl — giving him five touchdowns in the final five games he played.
Lideatrick Griffin is a flashy threat for MSU on the outside. His athleticism shined in the return game, and bringing him back while finding creative ways to make sure he gets the ball bodes well for the Bulldogs.
At 6-feet-4-inches, Georgia transfer Justin Robinson provides another threat at helping fill the outside spots.
Inside, it’ll be another year of consistency and experience with Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Jamire Calvin returning. Whoever is named inside receivers coach should have no issue learning the offense with those three in his room.
Christian Ford emerged as another inside threat, to the point that he turned from a walk-on to a scholarship player midseason. Ford had 19 catches for 247 yards in eight games. An injury kept him out of the final three matchups.
Offensive line
Mississippi State’s interior line should be as good as any in the SEC. Center LaQuinston Sharp was granted another year of eligibility to likely play alongside Kameron Jones and Cole Smith.
Kwatrivous Johnson opened the season as the starting right guard but was replaced by Smith. The option of him off the bench provides some needed depth.
Tackle is where the intrigue comes next season.
Left tackle Charles Cross is on his way to likely becoming a top-10 NFL pick while right tackle Scott Lashley is out of eligibility.
Percy Lewis was the No. 2 junior college prospect in the nation, and Leach has already alluded to Lewis filling Cross’ spot.
On the right side, Mississippi State could still pursue the transfer portal. Jones played right tackle in the Liberty Bowl due to a shortage of players available with Smith moved to left guard and Johnson inserted at right guard.