STARKVILLE – The bats came alive in Mississippi State’s final game before conference play.
No. 3 Mississippi State beat Samford, 10-2, at Dudy Noble Field on Tueday. The Bulldogs tallied 10 hits and have won seven straight games and 10 of the last 11. Sophomore catcher Luke Hancock hit two home runs and the Bulldogs recorded at least 10 hits for the ninth time this season.
Mississippi State (14-3) will open SEC play at LSU on Friday at 6 p.m.
“This has been a good start,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I think we’ve challenged our group. We went on the road and played that great Texas tournament. We’ve played some good competition and some good midweeks. We like where we are at right now.”
Rowdey Jordan got the scoring started in the bottom of the sixth inning. Scotty Dubrule led off the inning with a walk, and Jordan doubled off the left field wall to put MSU up, 1-0.
The Bulldogs then found their power swing in the fourth inning.
Hancock hit a two-run home run to put Mississippi State up 3-0 and Josh Hatcher followed him with a solo home run of his own.
Up 4-0, Mississippi State added six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hancock led off the inning with his second home run of the night, and Lane Forsythe, Dubrule and Kamren James all added RBI singles. The last two runs came on a Tanner Allen RBI fielder’s choice and a Kace Garner bases-loaded walk.
“He’s been good all year, but he was really good tonight,” Lemonis said of Hancock. “Some really big swings and a pretty steady ballplayer. He shows up every day ready to get after it and gives our lineup some length, which I like.”
Houston Harding pitched the first 3.1 innings and allowed four hits and no runs. Brandon Smith (3-0, 0,00 era) replaced him in the fourth inning and allowed no hits in 1.2 innings, and the Bulldogs used five pitchers there rest of the way.
Xavier Lovett allowed one hit and one run, and KC Hunt allowed the game’s only other run.