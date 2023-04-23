For the second consecutive game, Auburn put on a furious late-game comeback against the Mississippi State baseball team, and this time the Bulldogs couldn’t hang on.
A day after nearly surrendering an 11-3 lead, MSU watched its 7-0 lead evaporate Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers scored nine runs in the final four innings, and completed its 12-11 walk-off win on a Cade Foster double in the bottom of the ninth.
The Bulldogs (23-17, 6-12 SEC) tied the game in the top of the ninth after Amani Larry, who doubled and tagged over to third, scored on an infield error off the bat of David Mershon to tie the game at 11.
The Tigers (23-16-1, 7-11 SEC) had taken the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a Bryson Ware three-run home run off Nate Dohm, who exited the game in the next at-bat with an apparent arm injury.
Auburn’s comeback had been brewing since MSU starter Jurrangelo Cjintje exited in the sixth inning following a two-run home run by Cooper McMurray, who homered twice in the game, to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 9-5.
Cjintje struck out six in his five completed innings of work, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.
Tyson Hardin then surrendered a two-run home run later in the inning to Nate LaRue, which cut the lead to 9-7. The Tigers added another run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, then completed the comeback in the eighth.
MSU led 7-0 after scoring six runs in the first three innings. Kellum Clark recorded two RBIs in the game, while Hunter Hines added a three-run homer in the second to put the Bulldogs up 5-0. Colton Ledbetter also added a two-RBI double in the third.
MSU returns to the diamond on Tuesday against Ole MIss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi and then heads to Tennessee next weekend for another crucial three-game series.
