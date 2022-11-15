STARKVILLE – All things considered, home games are better than road games.
Ole Miss will have the advantage of being at home in little more than a week for the Egg Bowl, the rivalry game between Mississippi’s two SEC teams.
Zip code guarantees nothing, but both of these teams have been better at home as you might expect, and the Bulldogs won’t get that Davis Wade Stadium bump.
Before the Egg Bowl, the Rebels, still with a lot to play for after a 30-24 loss to Alabama, must navigate a difficult road trip to a place they rarely play well in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are at home this week against East Tennessee State, a 3-7 Southern Conference FCS team.
At this time on the calendar last season, State defeated another FCS team, Tennessee State, 55-10.
Last year, Ole Miss had a home game against Vanderbilt the week before winning the Egg Bowl on the road.
The Bulldogs would no doubt rather play at home on Thanksgiving night, but this weekend’s schedule is a nice consolation prize and can be a real advantage.
It’s true that some lower level teams have beaten major college programs. It happens almost every year. It’s possible we see it a little more in The Transfer Portal Age. Right now, there’s a lot of data that shows many of these games can get out of hand in a hurry.
Chances are pretty good that the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to get a jump on a short preparation week by resting some starters in an 11 a.m. start at home. The Rebels won’t kick off in the Ozarks until Saturday night and will then deal with travel.
The opponent also provides the opportunity for Mike Leach and his staff to work on two games at once. You can do that without really letting your players know that’s the case, particularly as coaches break down video. It's not uncommon.
Leach could get really creative with a play or a package he hasn't shown yet. He won't get carried away with that though. The biggest challenge facing the Bulldogs right now is the Bulldogs.
“We need to worry about ourselves, get better ourselves,” Leach said following State's 45-19 loss to No. 1 Georgia. “There’s too much this opponent or that opponent. That’s a matchup. That’s who you’re going to tee it up against. The most important thing is that you get incrementally better.”
The Bulldogs could use a dose of incremental improvement.
Three times in the last four games – against Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia – the Bulldogs’ offense has scored only one touchdown. There were four touchdowns in an overtime win against Auburn, but there was a long dry spell in the second, third and early fourth quarters.
Regardless of the preparation approach this week, the focus will be on player execution.
“You have to be focused on the next play, positive or negative, adversity, it doesn’t excuse it. You just have to stay focused and move forward. That’s all you’ve got,” Leach said.
The Bulldogs will have to execute early against East Tennessee State to have the chance to rest players late.
Could be that State’s offensive lulls the last month are more about the fact that Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky are ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the SEC’s total defense numbers.
It’s tough all over. You’ve got to compete against defenses like that to grow the program.
Whatever the case, the schedule provides Mississippi State with a bit of an advantage this week if the Bulldogs work it the right way.
