STARKVILLE – Mike Leach says his Mississippi State football players are tough and dumb.
At least in that there’s partial praise, which is more than Leach offered for his players’ girlfriends after the Bulldogs’ 39-33 overtime win against a struggling Auburn team last Saturday.
He only called the girlfriends fat.
The Bulldogs did show toughness in rallying to force overtime with a 44-yard field goal then winning with a defensive stop and a 5-yard run by Jo’quavious Marks.
The Bulldogs, who take on No. 1 Georgia Saturday, have shown toughness before this season, usually at home and with a nice blend of smarts.
Execution on offense makes you look smart, and the Bulldogs had that in four previous home games as they outscored opponents 44-19.5 on average. However, execution breaks down if you forget the little things.
Something was missing against Auburn when the Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage for the second, third and early fourth quarters.
Leach described an offensive line that was freelancing and not using proper technique. The Tigers responded with a disruptive pass rush, and that bothered the Bulldogs’ passing game more than Auburn’s coverage in the secondary.
Leach remains unimpressed with Mississippi State receivers as well.
He challenged them after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss at Alabama and said they made only marginal improvement during the open date.
He’d prefer to see someone take over at the position the way Makai Polk did last year when he had 105 catches.
“I’d like to see some guy determined to be the best receiver take control of it, have a burning desire to have more catches than everybody else and practice and play like that. Then the others would have some example to follow,” Leach said at his Monday presser.
Credit Auburn for responding to difficult circumstances in its first game under an interim coach with its own toughness. There was some of that going on.
State played like it took Auburn for granted. The Bulldogs have been a much better pass protection team than the five sacks they allowed against the Tigers.
Leach, like any coach, is aggravated when little things are ignored because that leads to bigger things.
Attention to detail is a must Saturday, or the Bulldogs will get run out of Davis Wade Stadium. Georgia won’t come in with a one-dimensional offense relying on two or three guys to break free for a long run.
There were high expectations for this experienced team. Now it’s November, and continuing an upward trajectory in Leach’s third season is going to be quite difficult.
The Bulldogs, assuming a win on the 19th against East Tennessee State, have two chances to be better than they were a year ago when they finished 7-5 in the regular season.
This week, they’ll need all the toughness they can muster, and something more too.
