Mississippi St Practice Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking had a touchdown catch against Auburn, but Bulldogs coach Mike Leach would like to see more from the receivers group overall.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

STARKVILLE – Mike Leach says his Mississippi State football players are tough and dumb.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you