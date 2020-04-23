A total of nine Mississippi State players have been selected in the NFL draft over the past two years, including a school-record three first-rounders in 2019.
More Bulldogs are expected to hear their names called over the next three days, to mark the 11th-consecutive year MSU has had a player picked in the draft.
CBS Sports has 15 Bulldogs among their top 750 draft prospects with cornerback Cameron Dantzler coming in as its highest-rated overall player from State at No. 69 – the 11th-best corner in the draft.
Ram tough
CBS draft analyst R.J. White projects Dantzler to be selected in the second round at No. 52 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.
White expects five other Bulldogs to also be drafted this year. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. of Starkville is expected to go next in the third round. Gay is rated the No. 83 overall prospect and the seventh-best linebacker.
Both Dantzler and Gay gave up their final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft early.
Offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (fourth round) and Darryl Williams (sixth round) are also expected to be selected along with edge rusher Chauncey Rivers and safety Brian Cole II in the seventh round.
Williams is ranked the 32nd best offensive lineman and 159th overall prospect and Phillips the No. 37 O-lineman and 194th overall player. Cole is considered the 14th-best safety and 188th overall prospect in the draft while Rivers checks in as the No. 30 edge rusher and 351st overall prospect.
Other Mississippi State players with a shot to be drafted are Stephen Guidry (No. 48 WR, 316th overall), Jaquarius Landrews (No. 35 S, 399th overall), Lee Autry (No. 40 DL, 418th overall), Farrod Green (No. 31 TE, 507th overall), Tommy Stevens (No. 27 QB, 513th overall), Leo Lewis (No. 68 LB, 575th overall), Isaiah Zuber (No. 78 WR, 590th overall), Deddrick Thomas (No. 80 WR, 602nd overall) and Maurice Smitherman (No. 79 CB, 735th overall).
The NFL draft begins with the first round tonight at 7 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be selected on Friday starting at 6 p.m. and the final four rounds will be chosen on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.