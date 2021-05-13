TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mississippi State’s eight-game win streak came to an end on Thursday afternoon.
No. 1-overall seed Florida beat No. 9 seed Mississippi State, 6-2, in the second round of the SEC softball tournament held at Rhoads Stadium.
Mississippi State (33-23) was eliminated from the tournament while Florida advances to play the winner of No. 5 LSU and No. 4 Missouri on Friday at 3 p.m.
The Bulldogs had won eight-straight games entering the matchup, including six straight wins over ranked opponents and a win over No. 23 Ole Miss in the first round on Wednesday.
“I still feel really good about where we’re at right now," head coach Samantha Ricketts said. "We went 8-1 in the month of May and it was a really big turn for us. I think we are still playing our best ball at the right time. We ran into a great team and I thought we competed well with them.”
Mississippi State now awaits its NCAA Tournament destination. The field will be announced on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Mississippi State took an early lead. After Mia Davidson and Paige Cook both reached base via walk and single in the second inning, Jackie McKenna put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 with a two-run double that just barely stayed fair down the left field line.
The bats fell silent after McKenna's big hit, however. The Bulldogs only tallied two more singles the rest of the way, once in the third inning and once in the sixth. Both were erased by double plays.
MSU pitcher Annie Willis was able to keep the score at 2-0 until the fifth inning when she hit a batter and allowed a single with one out. After a mound visit and a wild pitch, Florida’s Kendyl Lindaman hit a three-run home run off of Willis to give Florida the lead.
Willis (16-9) was pulled at the end of the inning. She allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters in five innings of work.
Alyssa Loza replaced Willis in the bottom of the sixth inning and quickly gave up two singles and a three-home run from Charla Echols to put Florida up 6-2.
Mississippi State was sat down in order in the top of the seventh on seven pitches.