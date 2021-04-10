AUBURN, Ala. – Mississippi's State bats came alive Saturday afternoon on the Plains.
No. 5-ranked MSU knocked around 11 hits and hit three home runs at Plainsman Park as the Bulldogs beat Auburn, 7-2, to clinch the series victory.
The Bulldogs (23-7, 7-4 SEC) have won five straight SEC games and will go for the sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. True freshman Jackson Fristoe (3-2, 3.34) will start on the mound.
Mississippi State and Auburn (12-15, 1-10 SEC) were tied, 1-1, when Kamren James unloaded his second home run of the weekend over the left field wall to put Mississippi State up 3-1 in the top of the third inning.
With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Lane Forsythe walked and Rowdey Jordan singled up the middle and advanced to second on the throw to put two runners in scoring position for Tanner Allen.
Allen then hit the second pitch he saw over the right field fence to put Mississippi State up, 6-1. That was Allen’s second home run of the weekend.
Josh Hatcher added a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Second-year freshman Will Bednar earned the start on the mound and had the best outing of his career. He allowed only one run and four hits in seven innings and struck out seven Auburn hitters.
His seven innings is the longest outing from a MSU pitcher this season.
Bednar allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, then allowed a one-out single and double in the bottom of the third inning. Following that, he hit a groove and retired 12 consecutive batters before allowing a two-out single in the seventh inning.
Bednar has allowed only seven earned runs in 30 innings this year, and he has struck out 48 batters and issued only 4 walks.
Stone Simmons replaced him in the eighth inning, but Auburn scratched across three consecutive hits off him and cut the lead to 7-2.
Cam Tullar and Chase Patrick replaced Simmons and got out of the inning, then Parker Stinnett pitched a perfect ninth inning to shut the door on Auburn.