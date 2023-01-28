STARKVILLE — Game after game, disappointment after disappointment, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans and his players preached the same message: Stay the course. Keep pushing.
Eventually, they promised, the Bulldogs would get a result like this.
It wasn’t perfect, and it wasn’t easy, but MSU pulled out an 81-74 overtime win over TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (13-8, 1-7 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak, garnered their first win over a ranked team under Jans and most importantly showed what can happen when a dangerous defensive team can make its shots as well.
Mississippi State got a go-ahead 3-pointer from Dashawn Davis in the final minute and a pair of key triples from Shakeel Moore in overtime. MSU blocked three shots in the extra period, outscoring TCU 15-8 along the way.
Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He added 13 rebounds and five assists.
Mississippi State led throughout the first half, but TCU grabbed the lead with 13 minutes to play. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs battled through the rest of regulation.
Moore hit two 3s to kick off MSU’s scoring in overtime, and the Bulldogs led by three or more points after that.
MSU will travel to South Carolina at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
