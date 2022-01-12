STARKVILLE -- There aren’t many breaks to be had in an SEC schedule.
If you’re a team with March Madness aspirations a five-win Georgia foe is about as close to a breather as one might expect.
However, little was easy for much of Mississippi State’s 88-72 win at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday night.
Amid its struggles Georgia was competitive at Kentucky for a time on Saturday before losing 92-77. Before that it lost by a bucket at home to Texas A&M.
Georgia is competent enough for stretches of time to be dangerous but inconsistent enough at other times to provide ample opportunities for opponents.
MSU may indeed have March Madness potential the key word is potential, and the current Bulldogs are not the best version of themselves with Tolu Smith out of action.
Sans Smith Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks dominated the Bulldogs with 16 rebounds in the Rebels’ 10-point win on Saturday.
Ole Miss out-rebounded MSU by a single board. That doesn’t sound like much until you consider MSU is second in the league in rebounding margin, and Ole Miss is last.
Georgia’s next-to-last, but Smith was out again, and his absence was noteworthy again as Georgia had a plus-2 rebounding edge.
MSU coach Ben Howland moved a handful of players in and out of the four and five spots.
They were competitive on the glass, and Javian Davis flashed with 12 points and six boards. The group had 10 blocked shots but also put Georiga on the free throw line where it hit 20 of 25 shots.
Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds when he plays, but that’s in only five games so far. His numbers are needed, but so is the depth another quality body brings.
Post play aside there are other things amiss with this team right now like erratic 3-point shooting and turnovers not necessarily high in number but ugly ones in the lane when you have a chance to score.
Holding teams below 40 percent shooting as the Bulldogs did for much of the game can help cover those sins.
So can an experienced point guard and the athleticism around him. They stoke the potential.
For the first 30 minutes Wednesday the Bulldogs were in danger of following an ugly loss with another one.
But they didn’t, and the reality is this team has won five of its last six. Winning through difficult times is also a mark of a March Madness team.
MSU has a chance for a resume-building Quadrant 1 win Saturday when No. 24 Alabama visits.
Smith may play, but with or without him the Bulldogs need to find their cleaner, better version.
They’re going to need wins in games like Saturday’s to realize their tournament potential.