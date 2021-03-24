STARKVILLE • Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers won the starting role outright last year, but his starting spot is not guaranteed this spring.
Mississippi State started its spring practice last week – and Rogers, now a sophomore, has some serious competition in the quarterback room.
There are seven quarterbacks on MSU’s spring football roster, including Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham, South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich and true freshman Daniel Greek.
With those three guys joining the team, coach Mike Leach said it’s anyone’s competition.
“All the jobs are open,” Leach said following MSU’s first practice last week. “They fight it out. We’ve got some good quarterbacks on campus and they’re teeing it up right now. We repped three quarterbacks with the ones, and with the other group we repped two more.”
Rogers earned the starting role last year midway through the season. He started six of the nine games he played in and completed 239 of 346 passes for 1,976 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
He went 3-3 in those games with wins over Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tulsa in the bowl game. His three losses came to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn.
His biggest competition this spring will likely come from Abraham, the former Oxford High school standout, who easily has the most experience at the collegiate level.
Abraham started two full seasons and part of last season for the Golden Eagles and passed for 7,067 yards and 41 touchdowns with 29 interceptions in 27 games. Abraham opted out midway through last season after suffering through a concussion and COVID early on.
He transferred to Mississippi State in December.
“I would like to get it down to two,” Leach said about the competition between. “I don’t know whether I’ll be able to do that. There’s a point where you try to channel more reps to your better two guys.
“We’re right in the thick of it now, to see who can do what.”
Lovertich, after a very successful junior college career at Mississippi Gulf Coast, transferred to South Alabama and played in six games last year. He completed 47 of 86 passes for 619 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
He started two games early in the year, but only played sparsely from October on and announced his transfer to MSU in December.
The seven quarterbacks fighting for the starting role will get even more competition this summer when four-star signee Sawyer Robertson joins the team ahead of fall camp. Robertson is the highest-rated signee in the 2021 recruiting class.
And regardless of who wins the starting role this spring, that means nothing towards who will start at quarterback come fall.
“When we get to camp, we’ll do the same thing again,” Leach said. “You want to give everybody as many resources as you can to compete, but regardless who we feel is ahead in the spring, we’re gonna do it again the first week of camp. Same process.”