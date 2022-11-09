STARKVILLE — Sam Purcell was left with a raspy voice after his first win as Mississippi State’s head coach.
His team thrashed Mississippi Valley State 104-47 to open its 2022-23 campaign, getting off the block with dominant performances throughout the depth chart and crowd-pleasing basketball.
He came into the postgame press conference with two of his daughters and briefly reflected on the emotion of his first win. But after thanking the administration, the fan base and his family and colleagues, he was ready to celebrate his players and talk about the remarkable basketball they played on the night.
“We had two great closed exhibitions where I saw (good performances), where we shared the ball, we moved, the team was dialed in,” Purcell said of the high-energy showing. “But like I said, I needed to see the lights come on. Tonight the lights came on, and for us to have that same passion and energy, but most importantly everybody willing when I took them out to be not going ‘why are you taking me out?’ but ‘you got it’ to the next person. When you’ve got that kind of culture and you’ve got that kind of group that is more about ‘we’ than ‘me,’ special things can happen.”
Special things happened from the start on Wednesday. The Bulldogs came out and dominated, scoring 104 points with nine different scorers. JerKaila Jordan led the way in scoring with 18 points on the night, followed by Jessika Carter and Asianae Johnson, who each had 16.
Carter finished with a double-double and was chasing her last couple rebounds late into the fourth quarter. During a media timeout with five minutes left in the game, Purcell asked if she was getting down on herself, to which she replied, “Yeah.”
He used that opportunity to remind her of where she was a year before — sitting out amid mental health struggles — and everything she’d done to get herself back on the court.
“You’re about to have a double-double, so when we get out of this timeout go out there and get what’s yours,” Purcell told her. “Go get it, and then I’m taking you out.”
Carter quickly got the job done, and Purcell used a timeout to give her the sendoff she deserved on her return to action in front of a cheering crowd at the Hump.
“It felt really good being back,” Carter said. “It felt really good being on the court with my teammates. They gave me so much confidence on the court, because coming in I was nervous about the game, but they gave me so much confidence that it ended up working out for all of us.”
There were good performances from the rest of the squad as well, including true freshman Debreasha Powe, who got the start and eight points in her first college game.
Sophomore Denae Carter had eight points in her return to action. Her recovery from a torn ACL appears to have gone well, and even with a knee brace on, she moved well on the floor.
Two of the most important performers on the night were starting guards Ahlana Smith and Anastasia Hayes, with the former hitting three shots from deep in her debut with the Bulldogs. Hayes, on the other hand, finished with just three points, but she had eight assists and was almost like a conductor for her team on the night.
“Well, first of all, I can’t wait to watch the film of who messed up the other two, because she should’ve had 10,” Purcell said of her assist numbers. In particular, he was impressed with a bounce pass Hayes threw from the floor after getting knocked down, setting up Carter for a layup.
“Most young women get up in panic and travel,” Purcell said. “The fact that she was able to move her body and throw a pass that most kids throw at the ankles but throw a direct bounce pass that went right to the pocket to lay it up speaks to how special she is.”
Having so many players capable of scoring in bulk on a given night is a special thing for a team, and Hayes showed last year that she was able to carry that responsibility for the Bulldogs. This year her game is able to be more about expanding the contributions across the team, and her expert passing Wednesday showed just that.
What’s next for Hayes and the Bulldogs is the challenge of keeping their energy and focus forward into a more difficult schedule. They’ll have a historic chance to keep up the energy with the retirement of Bulldog great LaToya Thomas’ No. 32.
“The fact that we are retiring her number finally is awesome,” Purcell said. “What a great role model for my young women, what a great role model for women’s basketball, and most importantly Mississippi State. When you’re thinking about the all-time leading scorer, men’s or women’s, that’s pretty impressive.”
Purcell also took the opportunity to ask the Bulldog community to come out and show their support for a legend and to give the former WNBA first overall pick and four-time all-American the honor she deserves on her special night.
“I’m asking all our fanbase, help me out. I know we travel, I know it’s a football tailgate weekend, I know we’ve got soccer, but let’s give her the roses, the energy, and the bottom bowl sold out that she deserves. Because we’re retiring one of the best to ever play here, and what a great opportunity that would be to leave with a win, and most importantly a feeling she’ll never forget.”
Thomas’ No. 32 will be retired at the Hump when the Bulldogs return to action against North Alabama at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.