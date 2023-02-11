Nicholls St Mississippi St Basketball

Eric Reed's 3-pointer was one of several big plays late as Mississippi State picked up a key road win in Fayetteville.

 Rogelio Solis/AP

Eric Reed Jr. hadn’t made a 3-pointer since Jan. 17 when he lined up from the left wing with less than seven minutes to go between Mississippi State and Arkansas on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.