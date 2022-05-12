Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
There are six games remaining, and Mississippi State needs to be at its best beginning Friday at No. 10 Texas A&M.
Game times are 6:30 Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
The first two games will be live streamed on SEC Network Plus. Game 3 will air on The SEC Network.
“We have to go on a run. It’s about us playing well, coming every day, getting ready to compete … that’s been our message, to put everything behind us. We have to win today. For me to even think about Tennessee or the conference tournament …,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis, his voice trailing at the finish.
The Bulldogs (25-24, 9-15 SEC) didn’t start the week on good footing when Samford cranked two grand slams in the first three innings to win 8-6 in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday.
Lemonis has described frustration felt by himself and players.
He sees a team that is often good in each phase but too often not good enough at the games most critical times.
As the Bulldogs were swept at home by Florida last week it was about pitching which struggled at the start of Game 1 and at the finish of Games 2 and 3.
Infielder/outfielder Kamren James has tried to remain encouraging for his pitching teammates in the bullpen.
“After one big hit you get a little frustrated, try to do a little more,” he said. “They’ve been doing everything they can the last couple of weeks bullpen-wise.”
Texas A&M (30-16, 14-10) has won its last five series but was pushed to the limit to take two from South Carolina in College Station last week.
The Aggies won the first game easy but trailed 8-0 in Game 2 before scoring twice in the ninth to win 13-12.
South Carolina won Game 3 9-4.
Six-straight SEC wins would give the Bulldogs a 15-15 conference mark, the same they had when they reached the College World Series with interim coach Gary Henderson in 2018.
“We’re close in some games, but we just don’t do enough to push ourselves. We never separate,” Lemonis said. “That’s why everything seems so tight.”