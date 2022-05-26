STARKVILLE – Workers got their stencils and their measurements.
It was time to apply “2022” to the list of regional appearances to the left field wall at Nusz Park.
Now Mississippi State softball can add a first – a regional championship and a super regional berth.
The Bulldogs take on Arizona on Friday at 11 a.m. It matches up two programs with a combined 18 wins in their combined 48 conference games this season, yet are now on a roll.
Game 2 is Saturday at 3. If necessary, a third game will be Sunday at a time to be announced.
Friday and Saturday games will air on ESPNU.
Arizona finished tied for last with California in the Pac-12 regular season, MSU 11th in the SEC.
But they got hot in the regionals.
The Wildcats (36-20) zipped through the Columbia, Missouri, Regional without a loss – defeating Illinois once and SEC host Missouri twice. Arizona didn’t allow a run to Missouri, winning 2-0 and 1-0.
Mississippi State (37-25) came out of the loser’s bracket in Tallahassee to defeat No. 2 national seed Florida State twice last Sunda,y 5-0 and 4-3.
MSU pitcher Annie Willis envisioned this day when there were still no tangible super regional appearances listed on the outfield wall.
“From the first day I stepped on campus this was something that was talked about, the first team meeting,” she said. “It’s unreal, but it’s so awesome to be part of.”
MSU coach Samantha Ricketts credited Willis, a graduate student who arrived in 2018, and others who “did the work in the dark for this moment right here.”
Ricketts says this moment is made possible by taking difficult regional losses from years past — and tough games from 2022 — and applying lessons learned.
The Bulldogs were run-ruled in neutral site games on opening weekend against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 UCLA.
“It was taking those experiences, learning from them and understanding we weren’t satisfied with that history for our program. We used it grow, push us forward and set new goals,” Ricketts said.
Arizona has done some learning too.
The Wildcats dropped their first eight Pac-12 games before finishing 8-18. The Pac-12 has five teams in super regionals this weekend, the SEC three.
“We learned a lot from conference play. It taught us how to work together as a team,” Arizona first baseman Carlie Scupin said.
Willis (9-8, 2.44) will likely oppose Hanah Bowen in the circle in Game 1.
Bowen is 12-1 with a 3.08 ERA, 103 strikeouts and 48 walks in 121 2-3 innings.
Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe says those who might look upon the humble beginnings and question the quality of the Starkville Regional will be surprised.
“Our conferences have prepared us for this moment, them competing in the SEC against the best competition and us competing in the Pac-12 against the best competition,” she said.