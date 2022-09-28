djr-2022-09-25-sport-msu-rogers-twp3

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach praised the play of quarterback Will Rogers in last year's 26-22 Bulldogs win in College Station. MSU and Texas A&M play Saturday at 3 in Starkville.

 Thomas Wells

STARKVILLE — If a single game was a launching point for Mississippi State football expectations in 2022, it was the Texas A&M game a year ago.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus