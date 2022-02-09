STARKVILLE – If Wednesday night was a chance for Mississippi State to make a statement to the NCAA Tournament selection committee the Bulldogs were successful in issuing the following communique:
“We’re not ready to dance.”
The Bulldogs – who have now lost four of their last five games – overcame a slow start but couldn’t get the stops or buckets necessary to knock off NCAA Net No. 11 Tennessee in a 72-63 loss before a Humphrey Coliseum gathering affected by an 8 p.m. start.
Holding serve at home is imperative for a team that hasn’t proven it can win on the road, and the Bulldogs couldn’t wrap their paws around a Quadrant 1 win opportunity.
There are more opportunities ahead, but they’re fewer with each passing defeat.
In the latest stumble the Bulldogs looked like they knew what was on the line and at the beginning and the end played nervous instead of with the confidence shown by March Madness teams.
MSU was slow out of the gate and trailed 14-2. It was able to overcome that, but in the game’s final minutes it was the Vols, not the Bulldogs, who were able to solve the defense before them and get to the rim for big shots.
Tennessee hit eight of hits last nine field goal attempts.
Defense is what the Bulldogs hang their hat on, or at least try to, and it was nowhere to be seen early.
MSU coach Ben Howland couldn’t wait for the under-4 minutes timeout to regroup as the Vols scored on their first six possessions in every possible way – at the rim, in mid-range and from 3.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were unable to match the Vols’ physicality. After a driving layup by DJ Jeffries after the opening tip turnovers and missed shots helped Tennessee get off to a fast start on the road.
Howland sat his starters for a stretch to try and shake up things.
Finally that defense came around. The Bulldogs teetered on the edge of an embarrassing blowout but had the toughness to get back in the game. They lacked the toughness to finish.
The Vols shot 63% for the first 8 minutes of the game, but they were at 41% by halftime.
Tennessee was determined that it would not lose because of MSU star Iverson Molinar, and it took the Bulldogs’ point guard some time to get going.
Molinar was more active in the second half, but so too was Tennessee guard Josiah Jordan-James, whose 10 points in a roughly 4-minute span helped the Vols hold a 49-45 lead at the 11:54 mark.
Jordan-James was quicker than MSU defenders as the Vols asserted themselves in the second half. He was able to create off the dribble and score from mid-range.
This wasn’t only about Molinar.
He finished with 16 and had plenty of help with 15 from Garrison Brooks and 13 from Jeffries.
What the Bulldogs didn’t have were the right plays at the right times.