STARKVILLE
Nothing seems more unfair than reaching the pinnacle of your profession and being told in seven months to erase the experience from your memory.
All of it. Wipe it clean.
Well, that’s baseball. Frankly, that’s life for the national champion in any sport.
Now as college baseball practice begins with an eye on Feb. 18 season openers, Mississippi State players – ranked as the preseason No. 4 in by D1Baseball.com – must forget about a thrilling Game 3 super regional win over Notre Dame to lock up an Omaha spot.
Tanner Leggett’s walk-off single in a third College World Series matchup against Texas basically never happened, and outscoring Vanderbilt 22-2 after losing the first game of the championship series now becomes just more fiction.
That’s the message from coach Chris Lemonis for the defending national champion Bulldogs.
“Last year was last year. That’s what coach Lem always preaches,” junior infielder and catcher Luke Hancock said. “It’s hard to flush it in this sport, but once the season starts I feel like it will be completely gone.”
Pure cruelty.
Mississippi State was winning baseball games before the sport was really cool.
College baseball still hasn’t caught on in some parts of the country in terms of fan interest and facilities, but it caught on in the Southeastern Conference long ago.
LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina all won modern-era national championships. Other programs built histories and facilities, but MSU baseball held its place as a postseason regular. The Bulldogs reached the College World Series six times under Ron Polk.
There was a blip on the radar in the transition from Polk to John Cohen, but the program climbed the hill again and has now reached Omaha four times in the last seven years under three different coaches.
It had won a lot of CWS games, but had never been the last team standing.
Until last June 30, when devoted MSU fans made TD Ameritrade Park look like a Bulldogs' home game in a 9-0 win over Vanderbilt.
Players and coaches were celebrated and hailed as heroes.
“Everybody I talk to in the community is, ‘What does it feel like to win a national championship?’ It still doesn’t seem real to me. I look at the sign out there in right-center field, and I’m like, ‘Wow, we did that,’” outfielder Brad Cumbest said.
Cumbest says the culture of MSU baseball will keep players focused.
Lemonis agrees as he jokes about the attention span of players helping them move past 2021 and ahead to 2022.
“Now it’s about winning the second one,” he said.
Forgetting the championship season is just a metaphor as Lemonis and his staff urge focus.
To lose focus in any given season is to invite the self-inflicted damage that could cause the program to fall back.
Were that to happen, one national championship season would really become just one pleasant memory.
“These guys understand that,” Lemonis said.