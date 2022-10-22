TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 6 Alabama defeated Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium 30-6 Saturday night, the “get well game” after a rare regular season loss.
It’s a scene the Bulldogs have seen before.
In fact, Saturday marked the fifth time in the Nick Saban Era at Alabama that State lost to the Crimson Tide after the Tide had lost the week before.
Adding to the Bulldogs’ troubles was their abnormal week of preparation.
It’s not normal for college football players to mourn the death of a teammate.
Sam Westmoreland would not have figured into the outcome against Alabama. He was not in the mix for playing time, but that doesn’t matter. He was in the locker room and on the practice field every day. He smiled, he hurt, he was known.
When suddenly he wasn’t there, a roster full of young men of college age learned a hard lesson.
It’s that wobbly time of life where you’re given more freedom than you ever experienced in high school, a time that you feel like an adult, but you haven’t signed a mortgage, and while you’ve learned a lot, there are many life experiences to come, but for now there are authority figures still limiting your freedom.
What they learned is life is precious, and even the strongest and most physically gifted are not guaranteed tomorrow.
The lesson came in the middle of preparing for the most dominant program in college football for the last decade and a half.
The Bulldogs responded with effort and focus early, and for 17 minutes hung around.
When Alabama began to stretch its legs, it wasn’t because State played emotionally flat. It was more about that familiar mix of judgment and an official’s questionable call.
State had a chance to make it a 7-3 game early in the second quarter when Massimo Biscardi’s 44-yard field goal attempt glanced off the left upright.
The 74-yard touchdown drive that followed included a roughing the passer call on Jordan Davis in which Davis made contact with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after an incomplete pass. The contact was what you might feel in a pillow fight, but Davis did extend his arms.
It also included a targeting call against safety Jackie Matthews where the punishment fit the crime.
It was help Alabama didn’t need. Seconds after the call against Matthews, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 19-yard run.
That led to a two-touchdown deficit, and on the Bulldogs’ next possession, MSU coach Mike Leach chose to go for a first down on fourth-and-1 from his 29.
Leach was not successful, but Alabama was with the short field and led 21-0.
The first question to Leach in his postgame was about the difficult week. He answered in only three words.
"It was tough."
He expounded more later.
"Everybody's wrapped up in that and understandably so."
Veteran wide receiver Austin Williams said, "It's tough. We don't have a lot of experience dealing with anything like that."
The Bulldogs’ defense recorded four-straight stops over the second and third quarters, a streak that ended only after a muffed punt led to a short field goal.
Things could have tightened up had the offense been able to sustain drives.
The Westmoreland tragedy notwithstanding, there’s ample evidence to suggest the game could have turned out this way.
The Bulldogs under Leach have been outscored 120-15 in three games against Alabama. They weren't flat, they just weren't good enough.
The other lesson about death is that the living, after they mourn, get back in the game.
After back-to-back road losses, State’s got an open date next week and needs to figure out how to become the efficient, exciting team it’s been in Starkville.
