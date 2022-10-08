STARKVILLE — A week of drama and coachspeak surrounding the status of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson finally cleared up Saturday when Jefferson remained on the sideline for the Razorbacks’ first offensive series.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus