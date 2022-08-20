STARKVILLE — The hunt for consistency continues for Mississippi State.
An offense trying to catch up with its defense made slight gains Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second major scrimmage and last open practice of August camp.
Competing against what looks to be one of the SEC’s better defenses, the offense looked better than it did a week ago but there’s still work to be done.
Generally, there was better pass protection for Will Rogers and Sawyer Robertson, the top two quarterbacks.
In a little less than two hours time before the threat of lightning ended the outdoor workout at Davis Wade Stadium Rogers threw with more zip and was 6 for 13 for 66 yards and a touchdown.
The dark mark was an interception a yard from the goalline.
Robertson also threw a red zone pick.
The primary backup was 8 for 15 for 66 yards with two touchdowns.
There were passes from both that were on target, but an active secondary had six pass break-ups.
That group has remained consistent. Hopefully that carries into the games.
MSU coach Mike Leach last week challenged his receivers to make physical catches.
There was some evidence of that Saturday.
“It’s been a gradual process,” Leach said.
Sophomore RaRa Thomas, jockeying for playing time with Lideatrick Griffin and Justin Robinson, had one of those physical catches on a short slant for a touchdown.
“Someone’s got to separate themselves,” Leach said. “I thought early on all three were playing pretty lethargic, and right now all three are playing pretty hard.”
The left tackle experiment with Kwatrivous Johnson taking over for Charles Cross, a first-round draft pick in the spring, has shown promise while competition continues on the right side of the line.
Leach continues to tout the depth of this team.
Offense more than defense requires timing and synchronization. Some roles are still up for grabs, and that’s part of what’s going on as practice soon shifts from camp mode to game prep mode.
A Sept. 3 opener against Memphis seems like a looming deadline, but football teams aren’t typically complete when their seasons start.
Mississippi State has had a camp that suggests defense will carry this team at the beginning.
That’s not a bad thing.
It may be that confidence for the MSU offense comes less from camp and more from facing a Memphis team that ranked No. 114 in scoring defense, No. 95 in total defense last year.
If the defense is what we think it is an offense trying to find its best 11 will at times be exposed.
That’s OK in camp, but eventually the Bulldogs are going to have to beat good defenses if they’re going to advance past the seven- or eight-win level.
