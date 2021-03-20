STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State men’s basketball team will have everyone available when the Bulldogs take the court today.
Mississippi State faces Saint Louis at 4 p.m. in the first round of the NIT held in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Bulldogs (15-14) entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed. Saint Louis (14-6) is a No. 1 seed. Head coach Ben Howland said following the SEC tournament that his team had an outside shot to get into the NIT, and he was excited when that call came.
His players are excited too, and he said every single player on the roster will be suited up and ready to play.
“We are a young team and anytime you can get postseason experience, I think it helps kids,” Howland said. “There’s only 68 plus 16 teams that are playing, so 84 teams. Everyone else is done. I’m excited for our guys.”
Saint Louis will be no easy feat for the Bulldogs. Despite missing an entire month due to COVID, the Billikens still earned the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
Saint Louis starts three seniors in its lineup, and all three are the team’s top scorers. Guards Javonte Perkins (17 ppg) and Jordan Goodwin (14.5 ppg) are the two leading scorers, while Hasahn French averages 8.7
Goodwin is also the conference’s leading rebounder with 10.3 rebounds per game. He grabbed 17 more rebounds than the next closest player in the Atlantic 10.
Behind Goodwin’s rebounding power, the Billikens led the A10 in total rebounds this year. They out-rebounded teams by an average of 9.5 rebounds per game and averaged 38.9 rpg.
Goodwin will pose a big threat inside for Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith, who led the SEC with 8.6 rpg and had an SEC-leading eight double-doubles.
Mississippi State ranked fourth in the league in rebounds this season, averaging 39.3 a game and allowing only 32.1 rpg.
“Their guard (Goodwin) is the best rebounder for a guard of anybody in the country,” Howland said. “They really rebound well. They’re very physical and they try to beat you up physically. We have to do a good job keeping them off the glass and we have to be physical. We are going to have to score and get the ball inside and take advantage of our size.”