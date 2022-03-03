Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
MSU has scored just two runs in splitting games against Grambling and Southern Miss this week.
The Bulldogs survived against Grambling 2-1 but was dominated by Southern Miss right-hander Tanner Hall in a 7-1 loss at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Wednesday.
MSU coach Chris Lemonis believes his team can do more to push across runs.
“We’ve got to be able to manufacture that run when we get out there and have a runner at third or a runner at second and no outs, and we don’t get a run in that situation. That’s poor, poor on our part. We’ve got to get better,” he said following the Grambling win.
The Bulldogs are hitting .260 as a team.
Brad Cumbest has held State’s hottest but but was 0 for 3 in Pearl. He leads the team with a .400 average, but the Bulldogs have three regulars hitting .182 of less.
Tulane is 8-1 with a 34 RPI.
The Green Wave’s only loss has been a 6-1 decision at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 25. They responded by winning the next two against Tech which was a regional host in Ruston last year reaching the finals before losing to North Carolina State.
Tulane is second in The American Athletic Conference in hitting at .284, fourth in pitching at 3.08.
Sophomore outfielder Ethan Groff is hitting .448 with an on-base percentage of 52.9 and 15 runs scored.
The Green Wave’s top two weekend starters – left-hander Dylan Carmouche and right-hander Carter Robinson -- have allowed a combined two earned runs in 23 innings.