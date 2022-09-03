STARKVILLE — One way to guard against questionable officiating is to take the game out of the officials’ hands.
That’s what experienced teams do.
There was no pesky punt return to get in Mississippi State’s way Saturday night.
The Bulldogs played with confidence and efficiency in a 49-23 win over Memphis.
It was just a year ago that the Bulldogs found themselves hurt by crucial mistakes in some games particularly early in the season.
In last year’s season opener against Louisiana Tech, there were defensive lapses with a 72-yard touchdown pass and a 59-yard touchdown run, a pick six thrown by MSU quarterback Will Rogers and general buffoonery that led to a 34-14 deficit with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Then the Bulldogs found themselves and rallied to win 35-34.
Two weeks later at Memphis, they were not able to overcome mistakes, and a controversial 94-yard punt return turned out to be the difference in a 31-29 loss.
A year later, the Bulldogs had a veteran look, and the gate to high expectations opened wider.
They weren’t perfect.
There were missed tackles on a 50-yard touchdown run by Memphis’ Jevyon Ducker with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third and some other signs of fatigue.
There were mistakes on offense, two turnovers that didn’t have to happen.
But a reliable defense can cover a multitude of sins.
The Bulldogs smothered Memphis most of the night, and when that dominance began to fade, the gap was far too wide.
Mississippi State returns eight starters on each side of the ball, starters that helped the Bulldogs win seven regular season games last year, win on the road at Texas A&M and Auburn and frankly miss a nine- or 10-win regular season by a handful of plays.
In some instances those plays weren’t made because of mistakes in key situations — maybe hesitation, maybe too much juice — to which Leach often attached inexperience.
That hot take is gone.
A less experienced team might have been rattled or out of sync after a weather delay of 2 hours, 14 minutes, but the Bulldogs came out and mashed the petal to the floor to stretch a 7-0 lead to 35-3.
The Bulldogs controlled the game well into the second half, holding the Tigers to 57 yards through the first 2 1/2 quarters.
Big plays allowed in the secondary, sometimes a problem in 2021, were replaced with hard hits and pass break-ups then.
A couple of times Rogers threw behind a receiver, but for the most part was protected and on the money.
He even showed off some improved mobility when he sidestepped rare Memphis pressure and threw 33 yards to Caleb Ducking to set up a short second-quarter touchdown.
There is plenty for this team to work on, stamina for one, sustaining such a high level of play deeper into games.
Memphis punched in a third touchdown against a group of largely defensive reserves.
But this is what season openers are about: find where you need to improve and make your adjustments during the week.
That’s what mature teams do.
And that’s what the Bulldogs looked like Saturday night.
