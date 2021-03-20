FRISCO, Texas • Ben Howland and the Mississippi State men’s basketball team held off a late push to secure a first-round win in the NIT on Saturday afternoon.
No. 4 seed MSU beat No. 1 seed Saint Louis, 74-68, in the first round of the NIT. The Bulldogs (16-14) advance to play Richmond on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Mississippi State led by as much as eight points in the last three minutes of the game, but the Billikens cut the lead to three points. Following that, freshman Cam Matthews made three plays on defense to keep MSU ahead late down the stretch.
“Cam Matthews’ minutes were huge for us,” Howland said. “He came in the first half and had three big rebounds then he had a couple of big plays defensively late in the game. He had the steal with 45 seconds left that iced the game for us, and he had a tie up where he dove on the floor and got the ball back for us.”
Matthews biggest plays came in the final 90 seconds of the game when Mississippi State led 71-68.
Following a Mississippi State turnover, Saint Louis had an open look at a 3-pointer but guard Jordan Goodwin missed and Matthews grabbed a big defensive rebound over two Billikens’ players.
Mississippi State turned the ball over again shortly, but Matthews got the ball back. The Billikens tried to pass the ball to the left side of the perimeter, but Matthews intercepted the pass. That led to two free throws for D.J. Stewart, which put MSU up by five points at 73-68.
Saint Louis traveled right back down the court and attempted a 3-pointer, but Matthews got a hand in the Javonte Perkins’ face and he missed the 3-pointer.
“My role on the team is just to play defense and make plays,” Matthews said. “Defense just comes easy to me. It’s pretty much just instinct and I play off other people’s energy.”
The Bulldogs were led by Stewart’s 20 points and Iverson Molinar added 19 points. Stewart scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
Mississippi State had one of its better free-throw shooting efforts of the season and finished 18 of 23 from the charity stripe.