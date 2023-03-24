STARKVILLE — It had been 329 days since Mississippi State baseball’s last Southeastern Conference win, and Friday’s result against No. 4 Vanderbilt extended that one more day.
It was yet another embarrassing loss for the Bulldogs (14-9, 0-4 SEC), falling 26-3 at home to the Commodores (17-5, 4-0 SEC) in Game 1 of a weekend series.
It was a near record-setting defeat, coming close to eclipsing last season’s 27-2 loss to Tennessee, but the manner of losing was a devastating sight all the same.
“We had a good week of practice, played well on Tuesday, and just ... I’ve got to figure it out,” Lemonis said postgame. “It’s on me. I obviously don’t have the team prepared to play, and when you play the way we did tonight it’s on the head coach. I’m in charge of the program, I’m in charge of our performance, and unfortunately our performance isn't where it needs to be.”
Spirits were down after two blowout losses in the sweep at Kentucky last weekend, but the loss on Friday is a much more alarming result for this Bulldog team.
It was a beatdown from start to finish, and a worrying sign for the rest of the series, let alone the rest of the SEC schedule.
Jurrangelo Cijntje started on the mound for the Bulldogs, and Vanderbilt wasted no time swinging at the freshman ace’s pitches.
Leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield Jr. went yard on the third pitch of the game, and teammate RJ Schreck followed suit with a two-run shot several batters later as the Commodores took a 3-0 lead.
“When we’ve had good starts this year we’ve played well,” Lemonis said. “When we don’t have good starts we’ve struggled. It’s hard for me to say that tonight because Jurrangelo has given us five really good starts this year, tonight was a tough one for him. But we’re not able to keep those games intact and they’re getting away from us. I’ve got to figure out a rotation, a way to motivate, I’ve got to figure out some different things to help these kids out.”
Cijntje recovered well at first, but an avalanche of runs in the third saw Lemonis go to the bullpen. That did little to stop the bleeding as Vandderbilt. scored 16 runs over its next four innings.
First baseman Parker Noland had himself a day, hitting two grand slams as he finished with five hits and 11 RBIs. Schreck had a two-homer day of his own, finishing with eight RBIs.
Friday’s loss now makes it 15 straight SEC defeats dating back to last season, but this year’s team is focused more on trying to fix the problems in front of them instead of focusing on trends from last season.
“It’s all about the guys in the dugout,” second baseman Amani Larry said of responding to the loss. “I’ve been with teams in the past, it’s happened like that, and the next day you come out and see what you’re really made of. That’s all that matters, the next day.”
Larry is one of many new faces on the team, and like Lemonis, wanted to downplay any continuity in bad SEC form. His mindset was to accept it happens and just focus on what comes next. The Bulldogs look to wash this loss down the drain as they continue this weekend’s series against the Commodores at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve played on some pretty good teams my whole life, and I know we’re way better than that,” he continued. “It just happens.”
