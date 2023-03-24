Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt blew out Mississippi State, 26-3, hitting two grand slams in the process in Game 1 of a three-game series on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Starkville.

 MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — It had been 329 days since Mississippi State baseball’s last Southeastern Conference win, and Friday’s result against No. 4 Vanderbilt extended that one more day.

