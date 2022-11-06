Bulldogs survive in overtime against Auburn By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Nov 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1 of 9 Rara Thomas scores with a pass from Will Rogers in the final minutes against Auburn. The play covered 33 yards. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Misisssippi Sstate receiver Justin Robinson has the ball tipped away late in the first quarter Saturday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Will Rogers tries to catch a bad snap in the second quarter Saturday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Nathaniel Watson celebrates as he watches Ladeatrick Griffin return a kickoff for a 92 yards for a touchdown. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Jett Johnson, center, celbrates follwing a quarterback sack of Auburn's Robby Ashford to stop a drive in the second quarter Saturday night. Jaden Walley caught four passes for 41 yards in the first half as Misssissippi State took a 24-6 lead into halftime. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Rara Thomas hauls in Misssissippi State's second touchdown of the night agaisnt Auburn Saturday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Mississsippi State quarterback Will Rogers finished with 357 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Auburn. He also fumbled twice. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Auburn quarterback Robby Ashfordbrough down near the goaline after a Mississippi State turnover. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33RecordsThe Bulldogs are 6-3 overall, 3-3 in SEC play.RankingsMississippi State is receiving votes in both major polls.Thumbs UpThe defense kept the Bulldogs in front most of the night.The offense finally put together two scoring drives near the end of regulation then again in overtime for the game-winner on Woody Marks' 5-yard run.Defensive end Tyrus Wheat had 3 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks.Thumbs DownIn no phase of the game did the Bulldogs play a complete 60 minutes. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Auburn covered in the secondary and controlled the MSU offense for the better part of the second, third and even fourth quarters.The Bulldogs defense turned in a stellar effort much of the night while repeatedly put in difficult situations as Auburn four times started drives at the MSU 35 or better, three times inside the 20.Finally, the MSU defense began to allow those explosive plays in the run game that Auburn had to have to win.The Tigers finished with 256 rushing yards. Quarterback Robby Ashford ran for 118 and two touchdowns. Tank Bigsby had 89 and scored on a 41-yard run.The Bulldogs struggled in the punting game, dropping a snap once and shanking two other punts as Auburn had great field position most of the night.MVPSophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas had six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns.Saturday SurpriseAuburn dominated an MSU offensive line that had regained some health by totaling 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and other pressures of Rogers.The Week AheadMississippi State is at home against No. 1 Georgia in a 6 p.m. start on ESPN. 