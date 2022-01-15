STARKVILLE – Mississippi State got the signature win its resume so desperately needed Saturday night with a 78-76 victory over No. 24 Alabama.
The Bulldogs wrung every ounce of grit and determination they could muster from the rag.
MSU was plus-11 on the glass, but even more impressive were the 18 offensive rebounds as the Bulldogs time and again got key second-chance opportunities when they took control late in the game.
It had to be that way because the Bulldogs weren’t clicking in all phases, particularly 3-point shooting.
This has been an unfortunate trend in recent games.
Statistically MSU is fourth in the SEC in 3-point percentage at 34.1 as a team.
In three games prior to Saturday it had shot just 25 percent. It was worse against the Crimson Tide with just two makes in 16 attempts behind the arc.
Part of this has to do with different shot selection from MSU’s leader, Iverson Molinar, but no one else right now is picking up the outside slack.
The Bulldogs can exhale and refocus going into a road trip to Florida on Wednesday. Perhaps their best big man, Tolu Smith, will show less rust than he did Saturday as he played in only his sixth game of the season and his first since getting 18 points and six rebounds against Arkansas in the SEC opener on Dec. 29.
The reality is it’s hard to continually win games the way the Bulldogs did. It may become necessary. When teams find their personality sometimes this is it, physical and hard-working.
Soon the scouting reports will give less respect to those outside shooters. The lane becomes more crowded, and spacing becomes an issue.
MSU coach Ben Howland isn’t sweating the 3-point drought. He’ll gladly take the defensive personality.
“It’s why so many of the best teams in the country at their best are so tough, so physical. They defend. We’ve got to get better on the defensive end. I thought we did that today,” he said.
Spacing was an advantage for Alabama on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide arrived leading the SEC and ranked No. 10 nationally with 471 3-point attempts. They were 8 for 29 against the Bulldogs. Even when they’re not on a hot streak you have to respect the shot and guard it. Alabama’s guards didn’t penetrate as well as Molinar, but the spacing advantage gave them their shots in the paint and their free throws too.
In addition to getting crushed on the glass the Tide hit two fewer field goals and four fewer free throws but was in position to win at the buzzer because eight of its shots carried the bonus point.
Howland believes the Bulldogs’ perimeter game will come around.
Sometimes the poor percentage is a product of the very effort that secured the best win of the season.
“I do think we’re a better shooting team than what we’ve shown. We’re playing so hard defensively. It takes a little bit out of us when we get those open 3s. We’ll knock them down. We’re working hard on it,” Howland said.