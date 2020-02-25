STARKVILLE • Some losses will stick with players more than others.
Mississippi State hasn’t forgotten about its 90-69 loss at Alabama on Jan. 8 and will have an opportunity to prove how far it has come since starting Southeastern Conference play at 0-3.
Today’s tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“I’ve been looking forward to this game since we played them in Tuscaloosa, I’m not going to lie just because of how the loss was and how they acted when they won the game,” said MSU forward Reggie Perry. “I’ve been looking forward to winning this next game.”
The Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 SEC) experienced all kinds of defensive issues during their previous meeting with the Crimson Tide. Alabama knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game, shot 49.1 percent overall from the field and had five players reach double figures led by 18 and 17 points respectively from guards John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr.
MSU only forced 10 turnovers and struggled to help off defensively as well.
“Our defense was something to really be desired in that game,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We’re better than we were the first time that we played and obviously they are as well. They’re very talented and if you look at how they’re shooting, they’ve just gotten better and better.”
Alabama has been inconsistent as evidenced by its 7-7 showing in the league and 15-12 record overall. The Tide is coming off an impressive 103-78 showing at Ole Miss this past Saturday in which they shot 52.9 percent and again had five players in double figures.
“They’re coming off one of their most impressive wins of the year at Ole Miss where they thoroughly dominated the game,” Howland said. “They won by 25 on the road, which is really hard to do in this league.”
Alabama ranks No. 2 nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 11 and is also second in the country in scoring, averaging 83.3 points per game. Over the past five games, the Crimson Tide are averaging 91 points and 14.4 made 3-pointers.
Following Mississippi State’s 87-75 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday, the Bulldogs desperately need to win tonight’s contest to maintain any aspirations of making the NCAA Tournament outside of winning the conference tournament.
State enters tonight’s game ranked 57th in the NCAA NET rankings.
“We’re not really worried about the outside noise,” said MSU guard Iverson Molinar. “We’re in this together and are working hard together to achieve the goal that we want.”