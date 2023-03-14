STARKVILLE, MS - March 11, 2023 - Mississippi State Infielder/Outfielder Hunter Hines (#44) during the game between the Lipscomb Bison and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
BILOXI – The Mississippi State offense proved to be too much for Nicholls, as the Diamond Dawgs improved their winning streak to six straight games following a 12-4 victory.
The Bulldogs had five extra base hits with three being home runs in the win.
Hunter Hines had his fifth multi-hit game of the year, as he finished 2-for-4 on the day with two home runs.
This continued a hot streak for Hines, as he has hit a home run in five of his last seven appearances. Bryce Chance and Lane Forsythe also continued to hit the ball well, as they both finished with two-hit days.
Brock Tapper earned his first victory on the year as he pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Bradley Loftin was the starter for the Bulldogs, striking out six Colonels in four innings of work.
The Bulldogs are back in action tomorrow as they take on Louisiana. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the game being broadcast on SECN+.
