STARKVILLE — Chad Bumphis enjoyed the time he spent at Utah.
Bumphis fell in love with Salt Lake City and the Utes’ program. As wide receivers coach for the past two seasons, he was part of a team that won two straight Pac-12 championships and went to back-to-back Rose Bowls. In Bumphis’ first stop, when he was a graduate assistant with the program in 2018, Utah played for another conference title.
“I can’t say enough good things about Utah,” Bumphis said. “But there’s nothing like home. It was time to get back.”
The former Mississippi State standout receiver jumped at the chance to coach wideouts for the Bulldogs, officially returning to Starkville on Jan. 4.
Bumphis, a Tupelo native, played for MSU from 2009 to 2012, leading the team in receiving yards in three of his four seasons and setting the school’s record for career receiving touchdowns with 24.
He went on to the NFL, spending time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. Bumphis then made a stop at Iowa Wesleyan as the wide receivers coach before serving as a graduate assistant at Buffalo in 2017 and at Utah in 2018.
He coached wideouts for the next two seasons at Austin Peay before returning to Utah in the same capacity, learning at every stop along the way.
“I’ve been able to take a lot from some really good coaches,” Bumphis said. “You look at the staff we’ve got here, and I’m going to be taking a lot more.”
During his time away from his home state and his alma mater, Bumphis couldn’t help but keep up. He spent time in team hotels watching Mississippi State games or checking the Bulldogs’ scores “every chance I got” before Utah’s West Coast kickoff times.
Two years ago, Bumphis said, late MSU coach Mike Leach reached out to him about taking a position as the Bulldogs’ running backs coach.
But it wasn’t the job Bumphis wanted, and he felt he was “in a really good situation.” He declined the opportunity.
It didn’t take long for him to get another one.
In mid-December, Bumphis was preparing for the Rose Bowl against Penn State when he got a call from new MSU head coach Zach Arnett. Arnett had just been promoted from defensive coordinator less than two days prior, and he knew who he wanted on his new staff.
“He had every intention of bringing me home,” Bumphis said. “We were able to work everything out.”
Bumphis is one of several coaches on the Bulldogs’ staff who hail from Mississippi. New offensive line coach Will Friend, hired from Auburn, is a native of Philadelphia and a former star at Neshoba Central.
Bumphis said he even spent time at Utah recruiting players from the Magnolia State, but it’ll be much easier now that he represents a Southeastern Conference program much closer to home.
“There’s talent everywhere,” Bumphis said of Mississippi.
Mississippi State already has plenty. The Bulldogs’ wide receiving corps lost Rara Thomas to the transfer portal, and Caleb Ducking exhausted his eligibility, but MSU returns Lideatrick Griffin and Rufus Harvey for 2023.
Four-star Florida receiver Creed Whittemore joins the team as well, as does Eastern Washington transfer Freddie Roberson.
“There’s a lot of ability in that room — some talented guys I just want to continue to help grow,” Bumphis said. “They’ve been doing some really good things. Not going to change a lot of what they do, just change how they do it.”
Bumphis is ready to begin preparation for his first season on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.
And although he enjoyed his prior stops, he’s glad to be home.
“I’m fired up, man,” he said. “I’m happy it worked out the way it did.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.