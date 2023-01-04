Former Mississippi State wide receiver Chad Bumphis is coming home.
Bumphis, also a former Tupelo High School standout, will join Zach Arnett’s staff to coach Bulldogs’ receivers, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
Bumphis has been wide receivers coach at Utah for the past two seasons helping Kyle Whittingham’s Utes to a 20-8 record and back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Bumphis posted a “thank you” note to Utah on his Twitter account mid-day Wednesday.
“Coach Whitt thank you for giving me the opportunity to join a program and see what it really takes to be a champion … back-to-back conference championships. What you’ve built in SLC is really special!
I’m forever grateful to say I was able to work with and learn from some of the best coaches in America!” Bumphis wrote.
A four-star prospect at Tupelo, Bumphis was ranked in the 2009 class as the No. 129 player and No. 18 wide receiver by 247 Sports.
Bumphis ended his MSU career with a school record 12 touchdown catches. He had 159 total catches, third on the career list.
Bumphis coached at Austin Peay in 2019 at 2020. He was a graduate assistant at Utah in 2018.
As an NFL hopeful Bumphis was an undrafted free agent who spent time with Miami, Denver and Jacksonville over the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
In other MSU coaching news the school announced the promotion of Matt Brock to defensive coordinator.
Brock joined the staff of former coach Mike Leach in 2020. He’s worked with special teams and linebackers over the past three seasons.
He was the defensive play-caller in the Bulldogs’ 19-10 ReliaQuest Bowl win over Illinois on Monday.
