Of Caleb Ducking’s 10 catches so far this season, three have been touchdowns.
The Mississippi State wide receiver — a towering target at 6-foot-5 — has made use of his frame so far. Ducking reached out for a touchdown catch from Will Rogers against Memphis before scoring twice from inside the 10-yard line Saturday at Arizona.
He’s been one of the most efficient receivers in the country when it comes to turning receptions into touchdowns.
Only eight players in FBS have more receiving scores than Ducking’s three, and of the 16 players who have three touchdown catches, only six have accomplished the feat on fewer than 10 catches.
Ducking isn’t the only Bulldog with success through the air this season
Thanks to his two touchdown grabs at Arizona, Austin Williams is tied for 26th nationally in touchdown receptions.
Six different Mississippi State receivers — Ducking, Williams, Jaden Walley, Rufus Harvey, Rara Thomas and Justin Robinson — have all caught a touchdown pass from Rogers. Only North Carolina, Wake Forest and North Texas (seven different players) have spread the wealth more.
Thomas is also tied for 78th nationally with 72 receiving yards per game. That ranks sixth in the Southeastern Conference.
Bulldogs among leaders in passes defended
Mississippi State’s secondary continues to make big plays.
The Bulldogs intercepted Arizona’s Jayden de Laura three times Saturday, including twice on deflected passes.
In fact, MSU has defended 16 passes this year, which is seventh in FBS and tops in the SEC.
Of the teams above the Bulldogs, Illinois (second) and Nebraska (fourth) have each played three games. Penn State has a whopping 25 passes defended in just two contests, leading the nation.
Safety Jalen Green and cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson and Emmanuel Forbes all have three passes defended. They are in a tie with 57 other players for 21st nationally. Only five other SEC players have at least three.
Of course, opposing teams have attempted 84 pass plays against the Bulldogs — 30 for Memphis and 54 for Arizona. Only 18 of 131 FBS teams have more pass attempts against, meaning MSU’s propensity for defending passes is at least partially influenced by volume.
Green, Forbes and linebacker Nathaniel Watson all intercepted de Laura on Saturday. Mississippi State’s three interceptions put the school in a tie for 18th place nationally, although the Bulldogs’ 80 interception return yards rank ninth among all schools.
MSU punts well but not often
Through two games, Mississippi State is in about as good a spot with its punting unit as possible.
Not only do the Bulldogs not have to punt much, but when they do punt, they do it well.
Mississippi State has punted just five times and sits tied for 110th in FBS in punts per game. But MSU’s average punt of 46.2 yards is the 18th longest nationally.
The Bulldogs have used two punters so far this year. UMass transfer George Georgopoulos has punted three times, totaling 118 yards. Two of his three punts have landed inside the 20-yard line.
Archer Trafford, who transferred in from Air Force before the 2021 season, has punted twice for 113 yards — a much better average. One of his two punts made it inside the 20.
Neither punter has a single touchback this season.
If Georgopoulos and Trafford can keep it up, they’ll continue to put Mississippi State in good field position.
