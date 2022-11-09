Auburn Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) sprints past Auburn cornerback D.J. James (4) after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — All it took was one big play to get Lideatrick Griffin back to the top.

Newsletters