Mississippi St LSU Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Tyler Kaufman AP

Mississippi State’s offense was rolling, Rara Thomas was making big plays and the crowd in Baton Rouge was getting quiet.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus