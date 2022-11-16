STARKVILLE — Mississippi State won the pregame coin toss for Saturday’s game against Georgia and chose to receive the opening kickoff.
It didn’t work out. MSU went three and out, and UGA went down and scored on its first possession. Georgia also got the ball to begin the second half and scored another touchdown on that drive.
But that won’t stop coach Mike Leach and MSU from choosing to receive kickoffs from here on out.
MSU has won the coin toss in four of six games this season and has chosen to receive each time.
Leach said Monday that “not much” goes into the decision.
“Usually, we receive it,” he said. “If the other guy wins, they usually give it to you, so figured we’d try to make it a little more routine.”
Of the six coin tosses the Bulldogs have lost this year, four opponents have indeed deferred and let MSU start with the ball. Arizona and LSU both won the toss and chose to receive.
Leach’s insistence on receiving is a change from the past two seasons. In 2021, in which Mississippi State won eight of 13 coin tosses, MSU received the first three but chose to kick off the final five.
In 2020, Mississippi State elected to receive three times and deferred three more.
Interceptions driving strong turnover margin
At plus-4 overall, Mississippi State has one of the better turnover margins in the country.
The Bulldogs are tied for 35th in FBS, and that’s driven by their impressive interception numbers.
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes’ five picks put him in a tie for second nationally, but the players around him have stepped up as well when it comes to intercepting the ball.
Against Georgia on Saturday, both safety Collin Duncan and linebacker Tyrus Wheat intercepted Stetson Bennett IV. Wheat brought pressure leading to Duncan’s interception and later tipped and picked off another Bennett throw.
Wheat joins Nathaniel Watson among MSU linebackers with interceptions, while Duncan is one of four MSU safeties with a pick. Jalen Green, Jackie Matthews and Shawn Preston Jr. each have one interception this season.
But while the Bulldogs are strong in the interception department, they haven’t forced many fumbles.
MSU has forced just five fumbles this season, tied for 99th in FBS.
Biscardi boosting field goal unit
Mississippi State’s punt and kickoff return game have excelled in recent weeks.
Lideatrick Griffin returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Auburn on Nov. 5, and Zavion Thomas took a punt to the house Saturday.
The Bulldogs have also stepped up in a previously struggling special teams area: field goal kicking.
Massimo Biscardi has made four of five field goals over the past two games, with his only miss a 56-yarder at the end of regulation against Auburn.
Biscardi missed a 43-yarder against Alabama on Oct. 22 but has made every other field goal this season.
He hit a season-long 48-yarder on Oct. 15 against Kentucky, then made a 28-yarder and a tying 44-yard attempt against Auburn.
On Saturday, Biscardi connected from 25 and 36 yards.
He has also made all six of his extra points since being benched after an 0-for-2 performance at Arizona on Sept. 10.
Leach said the Bulldogs’ kicking game has “definitely improved.” At 9 for 13 (69.2 percent) for the year, Mississippi State’s field goal percentage is now 92nd in FBS — not good, but a whole lot better than its previous bottom-10 status.
