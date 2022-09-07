Mississippi State coach Mike Leach isn’t known for giving his players glowing compliments.
So Leach’s praise of quarterback Will Rogers after Saturday’s win over Memphis speaks to the kind of game Rogers had for the Bulldogs.
“I thought he really did a good job holding things together, and I thought he really did a good job seeing the field — probably one of the best performances I think he’s had as far as seeing the field,” Leach said.
Rogers went 38 of 49 for 450 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Statistically, the first game of his junior season was indeed among Rogers’ best — and among the best in the country in Week 1.
Rogers set a career-high mark in passing yards, topping his 440-yard performance from the 2020 Egg Bowl against Ole Miss. His 450 yards were good for the fifth most in a single game in Mississippi State football history.
He connected Saturday with 12 different receivers in the Bulldogs’ 49-23 win, including five touchdowns to five different targets. Rogers was one of four quarterbacks to throw five or more touchdown passes in their first game; Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young did the same.
Rogers acknowledged his second-quarter interception was a result of miscommunication with receiver Jamire Calvin, although Leach indicated Calvin didn’t “finish the route” he was running.
The Brandon product again passed at a high volume, but he threw the most completions of any quarterback to play just one game this season.
Rogers’ efficiency was up from last season, posting a 9.2 yards per attempt mark Saturday compared to his 6.9 YPA in 2021. His Week 1 passer rating ranked 23rd nationally.
The quality of opponent will only increase, but Rogers’ performance Saturday was a great start to his junior season.
Johnson racks up the tackles
Speaking of career-highs, linebacker Jett Johnson set his own mark Saturday.
Johnson racked up 13 tackles against Memphis, the seventh most nationally among players who have played only one game.
Of those players, Johnson’s seven solo tackles rank third to Auburn’s Cam Riley (10 solo, 16 total) and Justin Wright of Tulsa (nine solo, 13 total).
Johnson had just three tackles between 2018 and 2020 but came into his own last season. In just six starts, he racked up 86 tackles for the Bulldogs.
Johnson’s 13 tackles aren’t close to a program record — Ray Costict’s 29 tackles against Kentucky in 1976 is a mark that might never be beaten — but it’s the most since Nathaniel Watson racked up 16 against Alabama last year.
Iowa’s Jack Campbell had 143 tackles last season to lead the nation, and Johnson could approach that mark if he continues to produce like he did Saturday.
Of course, that won’t be easy.
Bulldogs dominate time of possession — again
Leach has made his thoughts on time of possession clear multiple times in the past.
Last season, he called the statistic “nearly useless.”
“We might lead the nation in that, which I take no gratification out of,” Leach said.
Regardless of his gratification, Mississippi State indeed dominated time of possession in Week 1.
The Bulldogs had the ball for more than two-thirds of the game, totaling 41 minutes and 11 seconds. It was their largest time of possession under Leach — surpassing the 2021 win over Kentucky by one second — and it ranked second nationally.
Only Minnesota, which had the ball for 44:30 of its game against New Mexico State, surpassed the Bulldogs. New Mexico was third at a mere 38:13.
Mississippi State finished 10th in time of possession last year, and it’s no surprise the Bulldogs are at it again. MSU’s Air Raid scheme typically incorporates a lot of plays and, if it’s working right, long scoring drives.
Saturday’s game was a good example. Mississippi State ran 83 plays to Memphis’ 51, and the Bulldogs’ offense dominated.
Just don’t ask Leach his thoughts about time of possession.
