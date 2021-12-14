STARKVILLE – There was little doubt in Ben Howland’s typical monotone voice as he expressed his lack of concern regarding point guard Iverson Molinar following a 2 of 16 shooting performance in Mississippi State’s loss to Colorado State on Saturday.
“He’ll get himself out of this,” Howland said Monday. “I guarantee that. He’s too good.”
Molinar proved his coach right Tuesday night in Mississippi State’s 79-50 win against Georgia State.
Howland felt as though his slumping point guard was “pressing” and allowing the mental side of the game to factor into his play. Molinar was getting wide-open looks at the top of the arc against Colorado State — shots Howland says Molinar doesn’t miss — and missing them.
Part of Howland’s confidence was the mental toughness he felt Molinar developed before this his third season in Starkville. It showed in his body language against the Panthers.
Molinar was dribbling off screens against Georgia State before gathering just below the free throw line.
Molinar shoots 94 percent from the charity stripe in the traditional free throw setting. It looked as though he reminded himself of that while casually knocking down the same shot in live action.
“The coaching staff is awesome, and they’re always with me,” Molinar said postgame. “They just kept pushing me to relax and be the player I can be.”
MSU’s leader from Panama finished with 18 points on 5 of 6 shooting.
Molinar’s play, alongside 13 first half points from D.J. Jeffries ignited Mississippi State to a 43-22 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs were shorthanded with Cameron Matthews (hip) and Tolu Smith out (foot), but sophomore forward Derek Fountain stepped.
Fountain started 10 of MSU’s final 12 games in his freshman season last year. This season, Fountain played 57 total minutes heading into the matchup with Georgia State.
Against the Panthers, he recorded a season-high 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“Derek Fountain played spectacular tonight,” Howland said. “I’m so happy for him and proud of him… Did a great job with all the little things that don’t show up.”
Freshman guard Cam Carter flashed his potential off the bench with seven points in 13 minutes.
Carter didn’t play in MSU’s previous three games and has played 17 total minutes in the seven games guard Rocket Watts has been back for.
Molinar, Moore and Watts create a stacked guard position. But Carter — MSU’s first substitution Tuesday — made his case for increased run, particularly in the second half.
First, Carter was catching the ball in transition, slashing down the baseline and finishing off an up-and-under.
A couple possessions later, Carter was stealing the ball and pushing the other way and drawing a shooting foul — a play that garnered attention from a slim winter break crowd.
After splitting his free throws, Carter added another layup off a turnover on the ensuing possession.
“We’re putting him back in the lineup more for defensive reasons and just energy, enthusiasm and toughness,” Howland said. “He gives us a lift.”
Walk-on Isaac Stansbury wrapped up the night with a floater on his birthday. His teammates swarmed him appropriately as the final buzzer sounded.