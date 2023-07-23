Chiefs Camp Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid watch a drill during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs held their first full-squad workout of training camp Sunday under a bright sunny sky and without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you