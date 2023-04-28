STARKVILLE — On the eve of her final home softball series, Mississippi State senior Chloe Malau’ulu began counting the family members that will be in attendance to watch her one more time at Nusz Park.
The only problem was she quickly ran out of fingers.
There’s going to be mom, dad, her four young siblings. Two grandparents, too. Can’t forget uncles, aunties, cousins. Plus uncles that aren’t really uncles, cousins that aren’t really cousins, as is the case in many Samoan families.
In total, there will be a big enough traveling party to probably fill up an entire section this weekend when the Bulldogs host No. 20 Kentucky. Malau’ulu, however, knows her family too well. None of her, let's just say 40, supporters will be sitting during any of the weekend’s three games.
“They are definitely going to all be out there,” Malau’ulu said gesturing to the fence and outfield that she has patrolled for the last four seasons.
It will be memorable for Malau’ulu, who ranks third in program history for outfield assists with 15, to patrol her normal left field position for one final weekend in Starkville. Even more so that she will play her last game in Starkville on Sunday’s “Samoan Day.”
“That makes it a little more special,” she said.
Malau’ulu is part of the Samoan lineage that has been woven into MSU’s softball program over recent years, beginning with its head coach in Samantha Ricketts. Others include former players Sarai Niu and Fa Leilua, as well as current Bulldogs Leilani Pulemau and Matalasi Faapito.
It’s something MSU’s program has celebrated with its annual “Samoan Day” since Malau’ulu has been on roster.
“I think that people are more understanding and have embraced us,” Malau’ulu said. “I think we have made our mark here with the Samoans.”
A cultural connection wasn’t something Malau’ulu, expected to find during her recruitment four-plus years ago. She wasn’t searching for it, either. But it didn’t take long for MSU to feel like home, because between the crawfish and cowbells, it was just like home.
“I realized quickly that Mississippi State was like a family,” she said. “Family ties in with the Samoan culture where everything is family-based, so it seemed pretty similar. I just treated everyone like a family out here, and it definitely helped.”
According to Malau’ulu’s head coach, so did her upbringing.
“She was raised on the culture of respect,” Ricketts said. “Respecting elders, treating people around you with kindness, and it really relates well to the culture of the south and Mississippi State.”
That foundation helped ease Malau’ulu’s transition of moving nearly 2,000 miles away from her Long Beach, California life and helped push her through a freshman year where she saw seven total at-bats without a hit.
By the end of her collegiate career, which included being on the All-Southeastern Conference Defensive Team in 2021 and All-SEC Second Team last season, Malau’ulu could approach 200. Heading into the week, she sits at 175 with seven regular season games and the SEC tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas to follow.
For Ricketts, Malau’ulu’s imprint on the program, however, was most felt in her leadership.
“She has always been one of the hardest workers,” Ricketts said. “When teammates see one of the best players doing that, it speaks for itself.”
It’s how Malau’ulu was raised. How she has lived and how she was embraced at MSU.
“I know (my family) have really appreciated how Mississippi State has respected the culture,” Malau’ulu said. “...And shared an understanding of it.”
It’s what made Malau’ulu fall in love with this place and program. And why it is making it so hard for her to leave.
