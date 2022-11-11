MSU Chris Jans

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans led the Bulldogs to a 63-44 win over Texas A&M–Corpus Christi on Monday. Jans’ challenge gets more difficult with a neutral-site test against Akron at 6 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia.

 Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Chris Jans knows what it’s like to be Akron.

