Chris Jans speaks at intro presser

STARKVILLE, MS - March 23, 2022 - Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Jans speaks to the media during Chris Jans’ Introductory Press Conference at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Photo By Austin Perryman

 By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s closed scrimmage against North Texas on Oct. 15 in Louisiana featured plenty of mistakes for the Bulldogs to clean up.

