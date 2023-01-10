MSU hoops free throws

Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) attempts a free throw during a Nov. 11 game against Akron in Philadelphia. Jeffries was just 1 of 6 from the foul line Saturday against Ole Miss amid the Bulldogs’ struggles from the stripe, which have worsened in recent games.

 Evan Yu Special to the Commercial Dispatch

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s free throw shooting problem appeared to be solved.

