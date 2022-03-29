MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chris Lemonis chased after home plate umpire Brandon Bennett as he was fleeing from the spot he ejected the Mississippi State head coach Tuesday night. Bennett shuffled down the first base line while his base umpires formed a wall to slow down Lemonis.
The skipper pointed at base umpires Tim Cooper and Todd Henderson as if to remind them of the role they played in the check swing he felt went against MSU before turning attention back toward his main target.
Bennett got another earful, not flinching or turning toward Lemonis throughout the process, before Lemonis finally appeared to give up. But before he returned to the dugout, Lemonis needed one last move to spark an uninspiring effort from a Bulldog squad down 3-0 in the fifth — and eventually 4-0.
So Lemonis swung off his maroon M over S hat and threw it to the ground, right where Bennett would return to moments later. With it, Lemonis left some pop for his team to pick up in the batter’s box the next inning.
His lineup responded immediately, en route to a six-run sixth and a 10-4 win at AutoZone Park.
"They were ramming it up our butts there for about four or five innings," catcher Logan Tanner said. "We didn't play too well. Then, (Lemonis) gets thrown out. First time I've ever seen that. I was kinda nervous when he came up there to the plate.
"We come in the dugout. We get refocused. We play good baseball throughout the end of the game and come away with the win."
Assistant Jake Gautreau was prepared to ignite his hitters some more when they returned to the dugout following the ejection, but it turned out he didn't need to.
"(Lemonis) got the boys pretty fired up on his own," Gautreau said.
State returned to its power to ignite its offense. Kamren James sent one over the left field wall to drive home Jess Davis following his leadoff walk. Logan Tanner followed it up two batters later with a solo shot to nearly the same spot.
MSU regained momentum. A pair of errors from the Tigers helped, but State’s aggressiveness against Memphis’ pitchers forced head coach Daron Schoenrock, the former Bulldogs assistant coach, to reach deeper into his bullpen.
State played a bullpen game of its own, starting Brandon Smith for three innings of one-run ball before bringing out an assortment of arms.
KC Hunt made his first appearance following his opening weekend start and allowed a pair of runs in his lone frame before Drew Talley allowed another in the fifth.
From there, and from Lemonis’ ejection, Mikey Tepper pitched a scoreless frame and Jackson Fristoe tossed another three — a welcome sight from a struggling MSU relief unit heading into a weekend series at Arkansas.
Below is a inning-by-inning look at the evening from our live updates:
First inning
State leaves a pair stranded.
Smith works around a jam — bases loaded and one down. Scoreless after one.
Second inning
RJ Yeager almost gets MSU on the board, but his two-out blast is robbed in left-center field.
Smith retires the side in order.
Third inning
State is having some bad luck hitting the ball hard but right at someone. The latest victim was Tanner Leggett with a liner to right.
KC Hunt is in the bullpen doing some stretching. He hasn’t pitched since the opening weekend. Cam Tullar is warming up and likely the next in line behind Brandon Smith.
Fielder's choice gets the Tigers on the board first.
Fourth inning
Nothing going for the State offense.
Tullar is back down after Smith worked through the third inning. Hunt is in to pitch.
Not a great start to Hunt's return. A two-out single is met by a walk and a double to score a pair. It's 3-0 Memphis.
Fifth inning
Quick work for State's offense in the top half. Nothing going so far.
Chis Lemonis has been ejected, and he’s letting home plate umpire Brandon Bennett hear it. Think Lemonis is a bit upset Bennett walked away from him when he came out to talk, too.
One run on two hits in the frame for Memphis. It's now 4-0.
Sixth inning
Kamren James' has State's first hit off the evening: a two-run blast to left to make it 4-2.
Logan Tanner goes deep to make it 4-3. MSU's offense kept it rolling, finishing the inning with six runs and a 6-4 lead.
Seventh inning
MSU adds one in the frame and holds Memphis scoreless.
Eighth inning
State is putting together another rally in the frame with two runs.
Jackson Fristoe provides his second scoreless inning.